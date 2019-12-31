Friends Officially Leaves Netflix Tomorrow — Here's How to Watch Until It Joins HBO Max in May

Netflix users, it’s time to get one last Friends binge in before the new year.

On Wednesday, January 1, the beloved ’90s sitcom will officially be taken down from Netflix — where it’s resided since 2015 — and won’t be available on any subscriber-based streaming service for another five months.

Earlier this year, WarnerMedia announced that they acquired the rights to all 236 episodes of the iconic NBC show for their new streaming platform, HBO Max. However, the service doesn’t launch until May 2020.

RELATED: Friends Forever! Every Time the Friends Cast Has Hung Out In Real Life

Image zoom Friends cast Getty Images

In the meantime, if Friends fans want to watch the show, they’ll need to purchase or rent individual episodes or seasons on digital retailers — like Amazon, iTunes, and YouTube — and the costs can get pretty pricey.

iTunes offers the complete collection for $140, while on YouTube, each episode goes for $1.99, or $19.99 for an entire season. For all 10 seasons, it would cost you $200.

The cheapest option seems to be through Amazon, which sells a physical DVD set for $74.19, not including shipping costs. Amazon Prime Video also offers the show through their service for the same price as YouTube.

RELATED: Friends Is Leaving Netflix: The Most Glaring Gaffes to Catch Before It’s Gone

Image zoom Friends cast Courtesy Everett Collection

Though many fans were upset about the show’s move, TBS and TNT president Kevin Reilly told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour earlier this year that it was bound to happen eventually.

“I think you can expect the crown jewels of Warner will ultimately end up on our new service. Pulling it away [from Netflix]? It’s certainly something we’re willing to do,” he said. “I think for the most part, sharing destination assets like that is not a good model to share — my belief is that they should be exclusive.”

The classic comedy starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry as young adults navigating New York City, and aired from 1994-2005.

Sources have confirmed to PEOPLE that the series’ stars and creators are in talks for a reunion special for HBO Max, though the sources also caution that nothing is final. HBO Max has yet to comment.

RELATED: Friends Could be Getting an Unscripted Reunion Special at HBO Max

Image zoom Friends cast Netflix

Aniston, 50, has also been teasing that she and the cast have been working on doing “something” together — though she has maintained that a reboot is out of the picture.

“Like a reboot? No,” Aniston said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October. “We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

The Morning Show star was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert shortly after and remained just as vague about the Central Perk gang and their plans.

“Something is happening,” she told the late-night host. “But we don’t know what that something is.”