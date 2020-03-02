The Friends Edition of Monopoly Just Dropped Exclusively on Amazon — and It's Already a Best-Seller

If it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month, or even your year, we have some good news. The highly anticipated Friends reunion was officially confirmed a week and a half ago, and it’s slated to debut this May on HBO Max. The streaming site will be the new home to all ten seasons of the hit NBC sitcom, and the six actors will return in an untitled, unscripted special after 16 years apart — meaning we might finally get some closure on whether or not Ross and Rachel were really on a break.

But if you can’t wait until May, we still have some equally fantastic news for you: Amazon is selling an exclusive Friends-themed Monopoly game, which was previously only available in the U.K. The board game has already shot to the top of Amazon’s best-selling Toys & Games category, and you can pre-order it now to get it delivered on March 12.

Image zoom

Buy It! Monopoly Friends Edition (Amazon Exclusive), $24.99; amazon.com

While it’s not exactly like the character-centric trivia game that Joey and Chandler played against Monica and Rachel in “The One With the Embryos,” this edition of Monopoly has Friends trivia peppered throughout the game. It comes with six tokens that represent each of the characters: Ross’ is a dinosaur (of course), and Phoebe’s is a guitar. Monica is represented by chef’s hat; Joey by a pizza; Rachel by a handbag; and the best of all, Chandler by a sweater vest combo.

RELATED: Courteney Cox Opens Up About HBO Max Friends Reunion: ‘We’re Going to Have the Best Time’

The Monopoly money is also decorated with classic illustrations from the show, including the turkey with sunglasses that induced Chandler to profess his love for Monica, as well as the taxi owned by Phoebe’s grandma. Best of all, though, as you pivot (get it?) around the board, you’ll be able to own iconic Friends properties, including apartments 19 and 20 that belonged to the gang, Joey’s boat, and even the Giant Poking Device.

Shoppers on Amazon have given the board game a near-perfect rating of 4.9 stars, and many have called it a must-have for fans. “If you are a huge fan, this is for you,” said a reviewer. “We opened it and read through everything just to laugh… and we did! All great show references.”

RELATED: Friends Reunion Is Happening — and Celebs Are Freaking Out About It!

So, if you’ve turned to DVDs to satisfy your Friends binge watching needs, this Monopoly game is here to keep you company before the reunion drops. Fair warning: It might just be as addictive as the original episodes themselves, so don’t bet on your apartment and lose it over the word “transponster.”

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.