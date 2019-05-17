Friends Characters Monica Gellar and Chandler Bing Got Married 18 Years Ago!

Happy anniversary, Monica and Chandler!

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry‘s beloved Friends characters would have celebrated their 18-year wedding anniversary on Friday. They tied the knot on May 17, 2001, making today their 18-year wedding anniversary.

Monica Gellar (Cox) and Chandler Bing (Perry) exchanged vows in a two-part episode of the hit sitcom. Their wedding came after years of dating following a drunken hookup at (one of) Ross Gellar’s wedding. The two eventually moved into together before their emotional engagement episode — she proposed to him! — during season 6.

The two remained happily married, and fans as they started a family. In the two-part series finale, which aired in May 2004, Monica and Chandler adopted a twin boy and girl, Jack and Erica, named after Monica’s father and the children’s birth mother (played by Anna Faris).

The famous friends have stayed in touch over the years since the mega-hit comedy ended with its 10th season in 2004.

On Thursday, Cox shared a sweet throwback post of the cast before the show first aired.

The photo features the six lead cast members — Perry, Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, and Cox — on an airplane on their way to Las Vegas. The show premiered in September 1994.

“The one where the six of us went to Vegas and no one knew we were F.R.I.E.N.D.S yet #tbt #beforeitaired #lovetheseguys,” Cox, 54, captioned the photo.

The caption is a nod to the well-known episodes, “The One In Vegas” parts 1 and 2 in season 5, in which Ross (Schwimmer) and Rachel (Aniston) drunkenly get married.

But despite maintaining close friendships over the years, the cast has repeatedly shot down hopes of a series reboot.

“People ask us all the time, ‘Will we ever do a remake?’ That was a story about these group of people that are friends in their 30s who are finding themselves. I don’t know if there’s a way to redo it,” Cox told PEOPLE in October. And, despite Friends being the “greatest job I ever had,” the actress said. “I just don’t see it happening.”

“Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time,” she said. “But I don’t see it happening.”