The One Where the Internet Freaks Out: Is Friends Really Leaving Netflix in January?

Friends may be taking a break from Netflix.

Eagle-eyed viewers recently noticed a worrying detail on the streaming service’s main page for the beloved NBC sitcom: an expiration date of Jan. 1, 2019.

Twitter was immediately flooded with fans voicing their alarm and disappointment, but luckily, it appears it may have been a glitch. The date is no longer listed on the landing page, and according to NBC News’ Claire Atkinson, Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, has confirmed the comedy isn’t going anywhere.

“I just asked Ted Sarandos, #Friends is not leaving #Netflix in January,” she tweeted Monday from the UBS Global Media and Communication Conference in New York.

Friends ran for 10 seasons from 1994-2004 and continues to be devoured by fans, both in syndication and on Netflix, which acquired all 236 episodes on Jan. 1, 2015.

Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.