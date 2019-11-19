Friends Props and Costumes (Like Hugsy the Penguin!) to Be Auctioned Off for LGBTQ Charity

Friends fans, gather ’round for some exciting news.

A handful of the sitcom’s most iconic props, costumes and production materials will go up for auction in December in honor of the show’s 25th anniversary, Warner Bros. announced Tuesday.

The auction features items including a reproduction of the beloved Central Perk orange couch, Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler Bing’s (Matthew Perry) wood canoe and two paddles and Joey’s stuffed penguin Hugsy.

And for fashion fans, outfits worn on the show by stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston will also be up for auction.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.

Warner Bros. Television has teamed up with the Prop Store for the special event.

“Prop Store is thrilled to be working with Warner Bros. to auction some incredible material from all 10 seasons of Friends,” said Brandon Alinger, COO of Prop Store, in a statement. “It’s an honor to be able to bring some amazing original pieces to the fans, such as Joey’s original Hugsy doll. We’re also happy to offer detailed studio-edition reproductions, including the Holiday Armadillo costume, Central Perk couch and ten copies of Monica’s peephole door frame, straight from the Warner Bros. Props department.”

Bidding begins on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, and runs until Dec. 17, 2019. Each item will come with a Warner Bros. Certificate of Authenticity.

The auction comes after news broke that a possible Friends reunion is in the works. The series’ stars and creators are reportedly in talks for an unscripted reunion special on the upcoming HBO Max platform, sources told The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, though the sources also cautioned that nothing is yet final.

It’s also important to note that based on reports, the special would not be a scripted revival of the show. However, all 10 seasons of Friends will be making the jump from Netflix to HBO Max, the upcoming streaming platform from WarnerMedia, when it launches in May 2020.

Aniston, 50, has been teasing that she and the cast have been working on doing “something” together for several months now — though she has maintained that a reboot is out of the picture.

“Like, a reboot? No,” Aniston said during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”