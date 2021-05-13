Friends Reunion Special Scores Huge Guest Stars and Official Premiere Date at HBO Max

The one where Friends fans finally get an official release date for their full-cast reunion!

HBO Max announced on Thursday that the long-awaited unscripted special, titled Friends: The Reunion, is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will all return to the beloved sitcom's original soundstage. The iconic bunch also helped to executive produce the special alongside Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

News regarding the special's official arrival comes shortly after Cox, 56, teased how "unbelievable" and "emotional" the experience was for the cast after filming wrapped in early April. She said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on May 6, "It's an unscripted reunion but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us, in like … I forgot how many years. 15 years? Or 17 years?"

Without spoiling too much, Cox added that "it was great" and "really fun" as they "had a lot of special surprises."

The full-cast Friends reunion special was first announced in February 2020 with plans to film the following month with a live audience. It was originally set to premiere on HBO Max when it launched last May, but the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in production being delayed twice.

Friends Credit: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been," Aniston, 52, told Deadline last August after the project was delayed indefinitely. "So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we're not going anywhere. You're never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You're stuck with us for life guys."

This past January, Kudrow, 57, revealed that filming was set to begin in early spring but she had "pre-shot something already."

Friends Credit: Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

"It's not a reboot," she said on the Literally! with Rob Lowe podcast. "It's not like a scripted thing, we're not portraying our characters. It's us getting together, which just doesn't happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped. I think it'll be great."

Schwimmer, for his part, then shared on The Graham Norton Show on April 2 that he was heading to Los Angeles to shoot the HBO Max special. "I'm going to see everyone next week for the first time in many years," he added.

Friends ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 and 2004. Years after the series wrapped, all cast members but Perry, 51, reunited for NBC's tribute to James Burrows — who directed episodes for multiple NBC series including Friends and Cheers — in 2016.