New Poll Says 60% of Friends Fans Surveyed Believe Ross and Rachel Were on a Break

The greatest debate in all 10 seasons of Friends has finally been answered, and Rachel is not going to be happy about it.

As any Friends fan can recall, the devastating breakup between Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) in season 3 centered around one question: Were they on a break?

As Rachel made clear, they were clearly not broken up, so Ross cheated on her when he slept with the hot copy girl, Chloe. Ross, however, insisted they were “on a break,” and that warranted him being with another woman. Even when faced with a reconciliation in season 4, Ross couldn’t bring himself to fess up to being in the wrong, ensuring the iconic couple wouldn’t date again (besides a one-night stand in which they conceived baby Emma) until the series finale.

In honor of the NBC comedy’s 25th anniversary next month, dating app Plenty of Fish surveyed 1,865 people, and the results proved that Ross won the debate on this one: They were on a break.

Of the singles surveyed, 60% believe that Ross was in the right. However, women sided more with Rachel, with 44% believing he cheated, versus 36% of men.

Image zoom Ross and Rachel

POF also asked what the term “on a break” meant, and just like Ross and Rachel, respondents were strongly divided: 38% say it means open relationship while figuring things out, 33% say it means the couple is still together/monogamous, while 29% say it means the couple has broken up and can date and hook up with others.

The survey found that 39% of singles have been on a break with their significant other/spouse.

Image zoom Reisig & Taylor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

RELATED: The Friends Limited Edition Central Perk Coffee is Officially Available on Amazon

This fall, Friends fans can celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series by heading to the movie theaters for a special screening of 12 iconic episodes over three nights.

Image zoom Alice S. Hall/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

RELATED: Friends Actor Who Played Rachel’s Boyfriend Paolo Admits He Made Up Most of His Italian Lines

On Sept. 23, Sept. 28, and Oct. 2, more than 1,000 theaters across the country will feature four episodes per night that have been newly remastered in 4K from the original 35mm camera negative. Each screening will feature exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content.

The Friends mania doesn’t stop there. The series is also honoring 25 years since its start with a Central Perk LEGO set, as well as a Pottery Barn line of decor and furniture.

In addition, WarnerBros and Superfly are opening an immersive pop-up experience in N.Y.C, and features all all the set re-creations, props and costumes. It is open to the public Sept. 8 through Oct. 9 and costing $29.50 per person.