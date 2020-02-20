Friends Experiences a Boost in DVD and Digital Sales After Leaving Netflix

TV fans cannot live without their Friends.

Since being pulled from Netflix on New Year’s Day, the hit sitcom has seen a noticeable uptick in sales for DVD, Blu-ray and digital copies of its 10 seasons, according to Variety.

“At the beginning of the year, it was the top-selling catalog-TV franchise in home entertainment,” Rosemary Markson, senior VP of TV marketing at Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, told the outlet. “We were seeing strong sales across both physical and digital, and we’ve seen a particularly strong uptick in digital.”

Markson added that the sales “roughly tripled” since it was announced last summer that the series would be removed from Netflix, its longtime streaming home.

Though the series will again be streamable when WarnerMedia launches HBO Max in May, Markson said purchasing the episodes outright is the best way to ensure Friends will always be there for you.

“If you think of DVDs as the original bingeing mechanism, it’s a way to collect and adds permanence and repeatability to be able to watch the show,” said Markson.

As for eager fans holding out for new Friends content, a potential reunion is still up in the air. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the six main cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc and Matthew Perry — could earn a reported $2 million paycheck for participating.

Though it hasn’t been revealed what the reunion could look like, it is expected to be a one-hour, unscripted special in which the cast reflects on the fan-favorite comedy.

In November, an insider told PEOPLE that the longtime castmates, who have remained close friends off-screen since the show ended in 2004, were in discussions for a potential reunion — but that circumstances had to be right.

“It really depends on how things shake out,” the source said at the time. “It has to be the right treatment and the right timing.”

HBO Max Chief Content Officer Kevin Reilly said in January that the green light hasn’t yet been given as they are working to ensure everyone is on the same page.

“There’s interest all the way around, and yet we can’t get interest all aligned to push the button on it,” he said at the time. “Today, unfortunately, it’s still a maybe.”