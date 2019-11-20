Everything We Know About the Possible Friends Reunion: 'It Has to Be the Right Treatment'

It’s been 15 years since Friends went off the air, but fans of the seminal TV sitcom are still clamoring for a reunion. Finally, they may be in luck.

Multiple sources say that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc are discussing the possibility of reuniting onscreen, reportedly in a project for HBO Max.

“They are in talks for a reunion special,” says an insider, who also notes that the collaboration would not be a reboot in which the actors reprise their beloved characters, (along the lines of recent revivals Will & Grace and Mad About You) but something more freeform.

As of now, nothing is official, yet. “It really depends on how things shake out,” says the insider. “It has to be the right treatment, and the right timing.”

Friends cast

In October, Aniston, 50, weighed in on the project during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. “We’d love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is,” she said. “So we’re just trying — we’re really working on something.”

Friends aired for 10 seasons before its series finale in 2004. Since then, the actors have gone on to act and direct in other projects, though the show that made them household names has continued to hold a special place, perhaps most notably for Aniston.

“Friends was the most important and the most loved project ever for Jen,” says a source close to the actress. “When it ended, she basically cried for days.”

In fact, Aniston’s first ever post on Instagram was a photo of the actress snuggled up to her former Friends costars. “It was the first time in years that they all managed to get together,” says the source. “They spent hours together and had the best time. It was super special to Jen.”

As far as the potential project on the horizon? “They are all aware of how much their fans want a Friends reunion,” says the source. “Jen definitely seems up for it. And hopefully it will happen!”