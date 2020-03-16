Friends Took a Break From Streaming, but the Complete DVD Set Is on Sale Right Now

When it was announced last July that Friends was leaving Netflix, the Internet practically had a meltdown. The show, which was one of the service’s most popular titles, had enjoyed a revival with the rise of streaming, and fans weren’t ready to be on a break (unlike Ross and Rachel). To satisfy their needs, many turned to a good old-fashioned mode of viewing: the humble DVD.

In fact, sales for Friends DVDs rose so drastically in the wake of the show’s departure from Netflix that it became “the top-selling catalog-TV franchise in home entertainment,” according to industry reports. If you haven’t picked up your own set yet, the Friends 25th anniversary DVD collection is discounted by 21 percent on Amazon right now — you can grab it for just $55 (or 23 cents per episode).

This box set comes with 32 discs (remember those?) and includes extended versions of certain episodes — and could we be any more excited to watch them? Reviewers on Amazon have called this collection a “must-have” that is “completely worth it”; it’s got a 4.6-star rating and more than 3,700 reviews.

If you’re already counting down the days until new Friends content arrives on HBO Max, this collector’s box set will hold you over until then. Need more? Amazon is also selling an exclusive Friends-themed Monopoly board. Grab them both now to catch up with your Friends before the reunion comes around.

