Friends forever!

Former Friends star Courteney Cox shared a sweet throwback Thursday post of the NBC comedy cast before the show first aired.

The photo features the six lead cast members — Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, and Cox — on an airplane on their way to Las Vegas. The show first aired in September of 1994.

“The one where the six of us went to Vegas and no one knew we were F.R.I.E.N.D.S yet #tbt #beforeitaired #lovetheseguys,” Cox, 54, captioned the photo.

The caption is a nod to the well-known episodes, “The One In Vegas” Parts 1 and 2 in Season 5, in which Ross (Schwimmer) and Rachel (Aniston) famously (and accidentally) get married.

The famous on-screen friends have stayed in touch over the years since the mega-hit comedy ended with its tenth season in 2004.

Recently, Cox and Kudrow, 55, spent a girl’s night together, and they were spotted having lunch together in Beverly Hills in January. Cox and Aniston have also remained close. In fact, the Murder Mystery star, 50, encouraged Cox to post a video visiting the Friends building in New York City in March.

But despite these off-screen reunions, Friends fans shouldn’t hold their breath for a series reboot.

“People ask us all the time, ‘Will we ever do a remake?’ That was a story about these group of people that are friends in their 30s who are finding themselves. I don’t know if there’s a way to redo it,” Cox told PEOPLE in October. And, despite Friends being the “greatest job I ever had,” the actress said. “I just don’t see it happening.”

“Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time,” she said. “But I don’t see it happening.”

Along with finding time to hang out since Friends ended, all of the cast members have been busy working on new projects.

Aniston recently starred in the Netflix movie Dumplin’, and is starring opposite Adam Sandler in the upcoming Murder Mystery. She’s also starring in the upcoming Apple drama The Morning Show with Reese Witherspoon. Kudrow has appeared in several comedy series including Grace and Frankie and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and can be seen in this year’s Book Smart and Long Shot. Cox starred on the sitcom Cougar Town, which aired first on ABC and then on TBS, wrapping in 2015.

As for the guys, Le Blanc starred in the TV series Episodes until 2017, and currently plays Adam Burns on the CBS sitcom Man With A Plan. Perry has appeared in several movies and TV shows (including a brief stint on Cox’s Cougar Town). Most recently, he appeared in The Good Fight and The Kennedys After Camelot. Finally, Schwimmer portrayed O.J. Simpson’s lawyer Robert Kardashian in American Crime Story in 2016, and recently played Debra Messing‘s love interest on Will and Grace.