Friends Stars Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow Reunite for July 4th Celebration

The former costars, along with pal Laura Dern, snapped a sweet selfie while celebrating the summer holiday together

The one where they celebrated the Fourth of July!

On Sunday, Courteney Cox revealed on Instagram that she rang in the summer holiday with her Friends costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a sweet selfie posted by Cox, 57, the actress smiles alongside Aniston, 52, and Kudrow, 57, who both wore summery attire for the celebration. In a second shot, Cox revealed that pal Laura Dern was also present for the occasion.

"Happy 4th! xoxo," Cox captioned the imsages.

Several of Cox's famous friends commented on the photo, including singer Natasha Bedingfield and Queer Eye's Tan France.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Wow 🔥🔥🔥🔥," Bedingfirled wrote, later adding, "Love you guys"

"Cropped again!" David Spade teased, while Michelle Pfeiffer replied, "Happy 4th!🔥💥⚡️❤️"

"Happy 4th, love ❤️" France added.

During the episode, which followed the release of the Friends reunion special, Corden picked up the actors on his way to the iconic Warner Bros. soundstage.

"Here's the thing: We're all in a car together," said Corden, 42. "I was wondering, if it was okay with you, if we could listen to some music. Would that be okay?"

Queue "I'll Be There for You" by The Rembrandts, the Friends theme song. The moment led to an impromptu carpool karaoke session, as the cast and Corden sang along together.

RELATED VIDEO: The Friends Cast Is the Ultimate Cast Goals: "We're Connected No Matter What"

Friends ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. In the years since, the cast only reunited once in an official capacity — without Perry, 51 — for frequent Friends director James Burrows' NBC tribute special in 2016.

During the HBO Max reunion special, which premiered in May, the stars revealed a number of behind-the-scenes tidbits from their time on the show. They also reminisced about being a part of the hit series.

"It was an incredible time," Cox told her costars during the unscripted special. "Everything came together. We became best friends through just the chemistry, the whole thing. It was life-changing and it forever will be - not just for us, but for people who watch it, and that's such a great feeling to carry forever. I'm really thankful, and I love you guys so much."