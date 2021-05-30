Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran Hilariously Recreate Ross and Monica's Dance Routine from Friends

"Just some routine dancing with a friend…" Courteney Cox wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of herself and Ed Sheeran performing Ross and Monica's hilarious dance routine from Friends

Courteney Cox found a dance partner in Ed Sheeran.

The Friends star, 56, hilariously recreated her and David Schwimmer's brother/sister dance routine from the beloved sitcom, this time with the help of Sheeran. "Just some routine dancing with a friend…" Cox wrote on Instagram.

The actress and the four-time Grammy Award winner, 30, appeared to be perfectly in sync, as they performed the number. "Had a reunion of our own this weekend," Sheeran wrote, posting the video to his own profile, including the hashtag "#obviouslybetterthanross" in the caption.

Cox originally performed the dance with Schwimmer, her onscreen brother, in the season 6 episode "The One with the Routine." In the memorable episode, Monica and Ross resurrect their high school dance routine for a chance to be featured on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, as they ring in the year 2000.

Recently, Cox and Schwimmer joined Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry for Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max. "I was flooded with 10 years of irreplaceable memories," Cox told PEOPLE ahead of the highly-anticipated reunion special.

The reunion was filled with a lineup of iconic guest appearances and behind-the-scenes secrets. "We saw Courteney as kind of a Rachel at the time," the show's co-creator David Crane said, revealing they originally brought her in for Aniston's role.

"We met with Courteney Cox and she explained to us why she didn't think she was a Rachel and that she, herself, was more of a Monica — and she was right. Courteney brought this incredible joy to the character," co-creator Marta Kauffman said, as Crane added: "Everything Courteney brought to it made Monica so much richer than what we had originally intended."

Cox played the Type A aspiring chef and helped solidify the show's status as a cultural staple. She starred as Monica Geller for the entirety of the show's 10-season run, from 1994 to 2004.

"I always just feel like Monica would be doing something competitively with other mothers and trying to outdo them," she told PEOPLE of where the character would be now. "Whether it's the bake sale at school or something. I mean, she'd be so annoying. She'd be at the head of the PTA or something."