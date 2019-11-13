Friends Could be Getting an Unscripted Reunion Special at HBO Max

Your favorite Friends are here for you — again!

The series’ stars and creators are reportedly in talks for an unscripted reunion special on the upcoming HBO Max platform, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, though the sources also caution that nothing is yet final.

It’s also important to note that based on reports, the special would not be a scripted revival of the show. However, all 10 seasons of Friends will be making the jump from Netflix to HBO Max, the upcoming streaming platform from WarnerMedia, when it launches.

Though details of the potential special remain sparse, it would reportedly include Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc, and Matthew Perry, as well as series creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

HBO Max had no comment on the news when contacted by PEOPLE.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry Courtesy Everett Collection

RELATED: Friends Forever! Every Time the Friends Cast Has Hung Out In Real Life

The news comes as Aniston, 50, has been teasing that she and the cast have been working on doing “something” together — though she has maintained that a reboot is out of the picture.

“Like a reboot? No,” Aniston said during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

The Morning Show star was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert shortly after and remained just as vague.

“Something is happening,” she told the late night host. “But we don’t know what that something is.”

But the Central Perk gang has been holding fans over with plenty of recent mini-reunions in real life.

Image zoom Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston

RELATED: Happy Friendsgiving! You Can Watch 8 Thanksgiving-Themed Friends Episodes in Theaters This Year

Kudrow, 56, and Cox, 55, came together last week to honor Aniston as she was honored at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s 4th annual Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills, and former on-screen love interests Cox and Perry, 50, had lunch together last week.

There was also, of course, the selfie that Aniston used of all six cast members to make her Instagram debut last month.

The snap featured the smiling costars at a dinner they had together, with Aniston captioning the photo, “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻”