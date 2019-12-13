Here Are All the Friends Christmas Episodes to Binge on Netflix

The one where we binge all the Friends Christmas episodes.

In honor of the holidays, Netflix shared a handy cheat sheet of every Christmas episode of the beloved NBC sitcom so you can start binging right away. And do it quick, because the series is no longer available to stream on Netflix at the beginning of 2020. (It will move to HBO Max in May 2020.)

As fans know, Friends Christmas episodes deliver many hilarious and cheerful moments from the show’s 10-season run. There is one per season, with the exception of the first and last seasons.

Keep reading for the complete list.

Season 2, Episode 9: “The One with Phoebe’s Dad”

The series’ first Christmas episode follows Monica’s attempt to try tipping with cookies as opposed to cash, which doesn’t go over so well. As Phoebe tries to track down her father, and Ross and Rachel have a lovers quarrel, Joey and Chandler forget to buy presents — and are forced to buy them from a gas station.

Season 3, Episode 10: “The One Where Rachel Quits”

Yearning for a career in fashion, Rachel quits her job at Central Perk after receiving some bad advice from Joey and Chandler. Phoebe sadly learns that her dead Christmas trees go into the chopper, and Ross accidentally breaks a girl scout’s leg and is forced to sell the cookies himself to make it up to her.

Season 4, Episode 10: “The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie”

Ross is torn between a girl from Poughkeepsie and one that lives nearby. Joey tries to gain Monica good favor at her new job, and things don’t go well for Rachel when Chandler sets her up on a bad date. And Phoebe sets out to write a Christmas song for her friends but struggles to get it to rhyme.

Season 5, Episode 10: “The One with the Inappropriate Sister”

Phoebe decides to give back and collect money for the poor. The three boys face conflict all living in one apartment, and Monica and Chandler continue to hide their relationship. Rachel, meanwhile, discovers her boyfriend Danny is weirdly obsessed with his sister.

Season 6, Episode 10: “The One with the Routine”

Ross and Monica attempt to steal the show at the taping of Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve, while Joey tries to get a kiss from Janine at midnight. Back at home, Phoebe, Chandler, and Rachel frantically search for Monica’s Christmas presents.

Season 7, Episode 10: “The One with the Holiday Armadillo”

Ross dresses up as an armadillo to teach his son Ben about Hanukkah. However, Chandler impresses him more when he dresses up as Santa Claus. Phoebe tries to drive Rachel out of Joey’s apartment and move back in with her.

Season 8, Episode 11: “The One with the Creepy Holiday Card”

Ross voices his concerns to Mona when she decides to send a Christmas card of both of them. Chandler tries to avoid his horrible boss, and Rachel, pregnant with Ross’ baby, deals with her hormonal problems.

Season 9, Episode 10: “The One with Christmas in Tulsa”

Chandler makes a huge decision to quit his job after a female coworker tries to make a pass at him. He finally returns home for the holidays, much to the delight of Monica and the rest of his friends. The episode also features various flashbacks.