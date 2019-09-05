Friends' Famous Central Perk Sofa Is Traveling Around the World: Here's How to Grab a Seat

Friends fans, you might want to sit down for this one.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beloved sitcom, the Central Perk sofa is embarking on a world tour this month, starting with the Grand Canyon before continuing to the Empire State Building in New York, London’s Tower Bridge, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and other landmarks.

Replicas of the iconic orange three-seater, featured in countless scenes throughout the series’ 10 season-run, will pop up at locations around the world, courtesy of Warner Bros. Television. See below for a list of locations where you can find the now-famous furniture piece.

The Empire State Building (Observation Deck) – New York, USA (Sept. 21–22)

US Bank Tower (OUE Skyspace LA) – Los Angeles, USA (Sept. 16–22)

Maggie Daley Park – Chicago, USA (Sept. 21)

Willis Tower (Observation Deck) – Chicago, USA (Sept. 20–22)

Jackson Square – New Orleans, USA (Sept. 19–22)

Klyde Warren Park – Dallas, USA (Sept. 13–29)

Reunion Tower (Observation Deck) – Dallas, USA (Sept. 16–30)

The London Eye – London, UK (Sept. 22)

Abbey Road – London, UK

Ross Fountain/Edinburgh Castle – Edinburgh, UK (Sept. 16)

Cardiff Castle – Cardiff, UK (Sept. 19)

Tower Bridge (Potters Field) – London, UK (Sept. 20)

Jardin du Palais Royal – Paris, France (Sept. 12)

Triton Fountain (Piazza Barberini) – Rome, Italy (Sept. 21–22)

Lucca Comics & Games Fan Event – Lucca, Italy (Oct.30–Nov. 3)

Royal Palace – Madrid, Spain (Oct.1–Nov.30)

Berlin Sony Center – Berlin, Germany (Sept. 21–22)

FACTS (Flanders Expo) – Ghent, Belgium (Oct. 19)

The Burj Khalifa – Dubai, UAE (Sept. 16–Oct.16)

Bondi Beach – Sydney, Australia (Aug. 28)

Comic Con Africa – Johannesburg, South Africa (Sept. 21–24)

Loft Ginza – Tokyo, Japan (Sept. 18–24)

The couch will also be on display at the Friends Pop-Up Experience in New York City.

Image zoom Warner Bros.

Image zoom Alice S. Hall/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

In honor of the anniversary, Warner Bros. Television is also rolling out a free app available for download in English, Spanish and Portuguese here. The app is curated with memorable quotes from the series, themed frames, filters, stickers, trivia and scene-inspired recipes (think Monica’s break-up jam).

Friends — starring Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry as a group of young pals in New York City — ran from 1994-2004.

All 10 seasons of the series, currently available on Netflix, will be leaving the streaming service next year for WarnerMedia’s new streaming platform, HBO Max.

According to the company, HBO Max will launch in spring 2020 and feature “exclusive streaming rights at launch to all 236 episodes of Friends — one of the biggest hits on television and in streaming.” Other beloved, binge-worthy titles coming to the new service include The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Pretty Little Liars.