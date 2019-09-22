Then: Aniston played Rachel Green, who became so much more than the shopping-obsessed runaway bride we met in season 1. Not only did her character land a coveted job at Ralph Lauren, but she also — much to everyone’s delight — finally ended up with Ross in the show’s series finale.

Now: The Golden Globe winner earned laughs in memorable films such as Horrible Bosses and taken dramatic turns in indies like Cake. Aniston will also be returning to TV soon with her on-screen sister, played by Reese Witherspoon, in The Morning Show, an Apple TV+ series “exploring morning shows and the larger New York media scene that they inhabit.” Plus, she had high-profile marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.