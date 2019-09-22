Jennifer Aniston
Then: Aniston played Rachel Green, who became so much more than the shopping-obsessed runaway bride we met in season 1. Not only did her character land a coveted job at Ralph Lauren, but she also — much to everyone’s delight — finally ended up with Ross in the show’s series finale.
Now: The Golden Globe winner earned laughs in memorable films such as Horrible Bosses and taken dramatic turns in indies like Cake. Aniston will also be returning to TV soon with her on-screen sister, played by Reese Witherspoon, in The Morning Show, an Apple TV+ series “exploring morning shows and the larger New York media scene that they inhabit.” Plus, she had high-profile marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.
David Scwhimmer
Then: Oh, Ross Geller. We rooted for Schwimmer’s paleontologist-turned-professor despite not always agreeing with his decisions throughout the show’s 10-year run.
Now: Within a few seconds of viewing The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, audiences completely forgot about his Friends character, and instead become enraptured by his portrayal of the late defense attorney Robert Kardashian. Off-screen, he’s married to British artist Zoë Buckman, with whom he has one daughter.
Courteney Cox
Then: Hands down, the most organized friend — Cox’s Monica Geller won us over with her neurotic antics and, of course, her super-romantic proposal to Chandler, which left us crying for longer than we care to admit.
Now: Are you even surprised the Friends star went on to find more success in her career? Not only did Cox star in Cougar Town, which ran from 2009 to 2015, but she also directed a handful of its episodes, as well as her first feature film Just Before I Go in 2014. She’s divorced from David Arquette, though the friendly exes co-parent daughter Coco.
Lisa Kudrow
Then: Kudrow’s Phoebe Buffay provided comic relief during particularly dramatic moments on the show, and in that same vein, introduced us to our favorite song of the ’90s, “Smelly Cat.”
Now: When she’s not performing on stage with Taylor Swift, Kudrow is busy refining her already packed résumé, which includes acting roles in The Comeback, Web Therapy and The Girl on the Train. IRL she is married to advertising exec Michel Stern, with whom she has a son.
Matt LeBlanc
Then: Sure, Joey Tribbiani might have been a bit of a ladies’ man — okay, a big ladies’ man — but his charm and timeless opening line (“How you doin’?”) made the soap opera actor all the more lovable.
Now: Since coming off of Friends, LeBlanc has found much success, earning a 2012 Golden Globe Award for his role in Showtime’s comedy Episodes. Divorced from wife Melissa, he’s also a father of one.
Matthew Perry
Then: Leave it to Perry’s Chandler Bing to deliver a sarcastic remark or punch line, which would never fail in making us cackle uncontrollably. Not only did the character keep us laughing throughout the show’s run, but simultaneously made us “aww” whenever he and Monica shared a sweet moment.
Now: The actor has stayed busy throughout the years, starring on the big screen opposite Hollywood giants like Salma Hayek and Bruce Willis, and eventually transitioning back to TV on The Good Wife, Go On and The Odd Couple. After struggling with sobriety, he’s since gone on to help others battling drug and alcohol addictions. In 2018, he suffered a gastrointestinal perforation that left him bedridden for three months.