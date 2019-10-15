Friends Forever! Every Time the Friends Cast Has Hung Out In Real Life

The One Where the Cast Stays Friends
The cast of the hit sitcom Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004, defined an era of #SquadGoals when it came to living in New York City in your 20s and 30s. And they’ve continued to do so off-screen, allowing us to imagine what their relationships would look like in their 40s and 50s. From guest-starring on each other’s new projects to showing support at premieres or just having a ladies’ night, the gang has proved that they’re still there for each other, just like they were before.
The One When Rachel Gets Instagram!
Jennifer Aniston nearly broke the Internet when she at long last made the decision to join Instagram on Oct. 15, 2019, making her debut on the platform with the first full Friends cast photo since the show went off the air.
“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too,” the actress captioned the group selfie. “HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻.”
The One with the Soft Smiles
Earlier in October, Aniston got together with pals Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc for what Cox described as “a rare night.”
Shortly after Aniston made her Instagram debut, she made herself known on her Friends‘ pages, writing on Cox’s post, “A rare comment and I love YOU.”
The One with the Fireworks
Cox and Aniston’s time as onscreen Friends Monica Geller and Rachel Green set the stage for their relationship as real-life besties. While the duo were part of a particularly insular friend group on the show, they’ve made a number of gal pals off-screen, and over the Fourth of July they all got together to celebrate (and snap a selfie!) with some other familiar faces: Big Little Lies star Laura Dern, actress Suzanne Somers and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer. Fellow former costar Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, commented on the cuteness, writing, “Awww. Happy 4th!”
The One with the Girls’ Night
After a decade of playing a motley crew who seemed to spend all their waking hours together, a girls’ night is definitely in order for Cox, Aniston and Kudrow every now and again. While the gang tended to gather at Monica’s (when they weren’t over-caffeinating at Central Perk), the ladies aren’t relegated to a film set for their hangouts — but fittingly, it seems like Cox’s house is often the home base for their get-togethers.
The One with the Selfies
Is this what it would have looked like if the cast had cell phones? Rachel would have insisted on a filter and a better angle, obviously. The BFFs snapped another silly selfie during their girls’ night, showing they’re just as close (literally) as their beloved characters.
The One Where Monica Grows Up
Here’s hoping that Cox’s 55th birthday went more smoothly than Monica’s 30th, when Phoebe offered to flash the guests to distract Monica’s parents from how drunk their “grown-up” daughter was at her party. Kudrow and Aniston instead showed their support for the birthday girl by joining in on her special day. “How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much,” Cox captioned a selfie of the trio. “LOVE you girls! Happy happy Court,” Kudrow commented.
The One Where Phoebe Sees Too Much
“My eyes! My eyes!” Kudrow captioned a selfie of her and Cox tearing up with laughter. The pair joking about the quote is enough to make any fan chuckle as they remember Phoebe shouting it out when she and Rachel accidentally discovered Monica and Chandler hooking up.
The One Where Rachel Goes to Cougar Town
The BFFs reunited onscreen once again when Aniston guest starred on the season 2 premiere of Cougar Town, which Cox co-executive produced and starred in. Though their roles were entirely different — Aniston played Glenn, Jules’ (Cox) new therapist, whom she quickly bonds with before realizing her methods are questionable at best — it’s hard not to see a glimmer of Monica and Rachel whenever the two are together.
The One Where The Bings Reunite
The Bings are back! Nearly a decade after playing Chandler Bing, Monica’s goofy, not quite “boyfriend material” best-friend-turned-husband, Matthew Perry set fans’ hearts aflutter with this cuddly snapshot of him and Cox from when she guest starred as a potential love interest on his show Go On in 2013. Her character turned out to be a less-than-ideal match, but fans were still delighted to see Monica and Chandler — er, Cox and Perry — back together. “Some ladies can even make a cemetery look good. Thanks for joining us CC!” Perry affectionately captioned the shot on Twitter.
The One with Date Night
We’re just going to pretend that this snapshot of Perry and Cox from her stint as a guest star on Go On is really a date night photo of Monica and Chandler. They would’ve sent it out to their Friends group text, and Ross would’ve gotten it framed to display alongside some of his dinosaur artifacts, naturally.
The One Where Joey and Phoebe End up Together
Despite the sporadic kisses they exchanged and their quirky compatibility, the couple that everyone shipped did not end up together on the show — but Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc gifted Phoey-shippers with this cuddly photo at Showtime’s 2012 Summer TCA Party. The pair previously admitted to PEOPLE that they wouldn’t have been opposed to a relationship between their characters — in fact, they actually suggested it.
“Towards the end we actually pitched the idea that Joey and Phoebe had been having casual sex the entire time,” LeBlanc said. “We’d go back and shoot all the historical scenes and just before a moment that everyone recognizes, there’s Joey and Phoebe coming out of a broom closet together. But they were like, ‘Nah.’ “
The One Where Ross Goes to Therapy
Kudrow’s improvised online series Web Therapy, which first began in 2008 before getting picked up by Showtime from 2011 to 2015, introduced her as Fiona Wallice, an Internet therapist with an unplaceable accent and various eccentricities that make it easy to imagine her as Phoebe’s alter-ego. Which makes it all the more hilarious when she’s tasked with analyzing former Friends castmate David Schwimmer’s (Ross) recurring character Newell Miller, who stalks her in an attempt to understand his childhood trauma caused by her affair with his father. Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc also guest starred in other episodes, gifting us with brief reunions of our favorite pals.
The One Where the Casts Collide
The gang’s (almost) all here! While Perry was working on a production in London, Schwimmer, LeBlanc, Aniston, Cox and Kudrow got together with the cast of another long-running sitcom, The Big Bang Theory. The cast collision took place in January 2016 at the recording of NBC’s Must See TV: A Tribute to James Burrows, in honor of Burrows, who directed both series.