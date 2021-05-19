The full Friends cast will appear in HBO Max's reunion special on May 27

Friends Cast Appears in First Official Trailer for Upcoming HBO Max Reunion

The one where they reunited.

Ahead of the upcoming Friends reunion special on HBO Max, the streaming service dropped the much-anticipated official trailer and key art for the unscripted gathering on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Where's the tissue box?" Aniston, 52, asks while on set.

Friends Reunion David Schwimmer | Credit: HBO MAX

Last week, HBO Max dropped a teaser trailer for Friends: The Reunion featuring the iconic bunch walking together to an instrumental version of the show's theme song, "I'll Be There for You" by The Rembrandts.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Friends Reunion Friends reunion | Credit: HBO MAX

Friends, created by Marta Kauffman and David Crane, ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The beloved sitcom celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019.

The entire cast — sans Perry, 51 — reunited in an official capacity in 2016 for NBC's tribute to James Burrows. Burrows, 80, had directed episodes for several shows on the network, including Friends, Cheers and Will & Grace.

The full-cast reunion — directed by Ben Winston, who executive-produced along with Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Kauffman and Crane — was announced last February. Production was originally set to begin the following month in time for HBO Max's launch that May, but filming was delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friends Reunion Credit: Mark Seliger

Speaking to PEOPLE for this week's cover story, the six stars opened up about filming the "emotional" reunion.

When the cast first met up together on the soundstage, their initial mutual thought was "Oh God, how are we going to get through this alive, without just crying our faces off?" said Aniston.

"It was kind of melancholy, I guess. Right?" asked LeBlanc, 53. Kudrow, 57, agreed: "Yeah, emotional."

Said Cox, 56: "I was flooded with 10 years of irreplaceable memories."