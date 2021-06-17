Friends Cast Sings Show's Theme Song in Impromptu Carpool Karaoke Session with James Corden

The core cast of the beloved sitcom recently reunited for an unscripted reunion special

HBO Max's Friends reunion special may be over, but James Corden has surprised fans with some fun behind-the-scenes footage.

"Here's the thing: We're all in a car together," says Corden, 42. "I was wondering, if it was okay with you, if we could listen to some music. Would that be okay?"

Queue "I'll Be There for You" by The Rembrandts, the Friends theme song. The moment leads to an impromptu carpool karaoke session, as the cast and Corden sing along together.

"What about that for a trip down memory lane?" Corden asks once they've wrapped, to which Cox, 57, responds, "I always wanted to do carpool karaoke!"

After they arrive, Corden joins the crew at the Central Perk coffee shop, where he proceeds to ask them questions as part of a game called the Best Friends Test. The cast members are required to point to the individual that best suits the answer to each query.

Among Corden's many questions was who stole the most wardrobe from the show's set. After everyone points to Aniston, the Morning Show star replies: "I still wear it!"

Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry join James Corden for a Friends Reunion Special

Friends rans for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. In the years since, the cast only reunited once in an official capacity - without Perry, 51 - for frequent Friends director James Burrows' NBC tribute special in 2016.

During the HBO Max reunion special, which debuted last month, the stars revealed a number of behind-the-scenes tidbits from their time on the show. They also reminisced about being a part of the hit series.

"It was an incredible time," Cox told her costars during the unscripted special. "Everything came together. We became best friends through just the chemistry, the whole thing. It was life-changing and it forever will be - not just for us, but for people who watch it, and that's such a great feeling to carry forever. I'm really thankful, and I love you guys so much."