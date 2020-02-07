Friends Cast Could Get More Than $2 Million Each for Reunion Special: Reports

The cast of Friends could receive a big payday by signing on to the possible reunion special.

On Thursday, multiple outlets reported that the six main actors from the fan-favorite sitcom — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc and Matthew Perry — are in talks for what could be an hourlong, unscripted reunion special to air on the upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service, HBO Max.

HBO Max, which is slated to debut in May, will serve as home to the entire Friends catalog after it left Netflix at the end of 2019.

Deadline reported that the stars could be offered in the ballpark of $3 million to $4 million for the special, while a source told the Wall Street Journal it would be closer to the $2.5 million range.

Warner Bros. Television declined to comment.

RELATED: How the Friends Cast Has Stayed Close for 25 Years: ‘They Have Really Leaned on Each Other’

Image zoom Friends NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The reports come the same day that Perry, 50, created an Instagram account, becoming the last of the six cast members to join the social media platform (Aniston, 50, joined in October receiving a record-breaking 1 million followers in just 5 hours).

Perry, who famously played Chandler on the series, made the announcement after tweeting a cryptic message — “Big news coming…” — that had fans suspecting a reveal about the rumored reunion.

In November, an insider told PEOPLE that the longtime castmates, who have remained friends offscreen since the show ended in 2004, were in discussions for a potential reunion, but that circumstances had to be right.

“It really depends on how things shake out,” the source said at the time. “It has to be the right treatment and the right timing.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Friends Reisig & Taylor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

RELATED: From Rumors to Reboots: Here’s Everything the Cast of Friends Has Said About Reuniting

Last month, Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman told reporters at the Producers Guild Awards that the reunion would likely be an unscripted retrospective, not a reboot that sees the actors reprising their iconic roles.

“If it was the right thing, if it were the six of them together reflecting, talking about their experiences and the episodes, then I’m totally behind it,” said Kauffman at the time. “Nothing scripted; we will not do anything scripted.”

HBO Max Chief Content Officer Kevin Reilly said in January that the green light hasn’t yet been given as they are working to ensure everyone is on the same page.

“There’s interest all the way around, and yet we can’t get interest all aligned to push the button on it,” he said at the time. “Today, unfortunately, it’s still a maybe.”