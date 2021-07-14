Friends Cast Celebrates Reunion Special Emmy Nominations: 'We're All Very Grateful'

The Friends cast is celebrating four Emmy nods!

On Tuesday, the Television Academy announced the nominations for the 73rd annual awards show, which will broadcast live in September, and the recent Friends reunion special was recognized in four categories: outstanding production design for a variety special, outstanding directing for a variety special, outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special and outstanding variety special (pre-recorded).

"The one where we are incredibly grateful to the Academy for this honor and especially thankful for @mrbenwinston and his entire team for their outstanding achievement," wrote Cox, 57, alongside a selfie of the group with fellow cast member Matthew Perry and director Ben Winston.

"Thank you Academy and congratulations to @mrbenwinston We're all very grateful. It was so much fun. #friendsreunion" LeBlanc, 53, shared on his own page.

Kudrow, 57, wrote, "Congrats to @mrbenwinston and #friendsreunion for 4 Emmy nominations! Thank you academy!!

Both Aniston, 52, and Schwimmer, 54, shared posts on their Instagram Stories in honor of the nomination news.

"Congrats to my @friends family on four Emmy nominations," Aniston wrote. "This was such a special reunion for us and we couldn't be happier to share it all with you."

She continued, "AND extra extra special thanks and shout out to @mrbenwinston who made it all happen. You're brilliant and WE LOVE YOU!"

Jennifer Aniston

david schwimmer

Friends ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. In the years since, the cast only reunited once in an official capacity — without Perry, 51 — for frequent Friends director James Burrows' NBC tribute special in 2016.

During the HBO Max reunion special, which premiered in May, the stars revealed a number of behind-the-scenes tidbits from their time on the show and reminisced about being a part of the hit series.