The Cast of Friends, Before They Were Stars

Could we BE any more nostalgic?
By Madeline Boardman
September 22, 2019 08:35 AM

Jennifer Aniston

Barry King/Liaison/Getty Images; Alice S. Hall/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Before she became famous for The Rachel and the hairstyle’s namesake character, Aniston gained experience with early TV and film roles. She appeared in 1993’s Leprechaun and hit the small screen in episodes of Molloy, Ferris Bueller, The Edge and Herman’s Head.

Courteney Cox

Paul Natkin/WireImage; Danny Feld/NBCU Photo Bank

Ten years before she was neurotically cleaning and impressively cooking as Monica Geller on Friends, Cox was cozying up to Bruce Springsteen for his “Dancing in the Dark” music video. The actress appears in the visuals as a fan who joins the musician on his stage during a concert.

Lisa Kudrow

Kim Gottlieb-Walker/NBCU Photo Bank; Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Before Friends fans met Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, everybody knew her name as Emily on Cheers. The star appeared on one 1989 episode of the famed sitcom, earning additional pre-Friends credits for Room for Two, Bob and Coach.

Matt LeBlanc

GTG Entertainment/Courtesy Everett Collection; Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection

LeBlanc stole viewers’ hearts as Friends‘ Joey Tribbiani, but he made his small-screen debut six years prior. The actor played Chuck Bender on CBS’ short-lived TV 101, also appearing in Just the Ten of Us, Married with Children and Vinnie & Bobby before becoming the fictional Days of Our Lives star.

Matthew Perry

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images; NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Friends found its Chandler Bing in none other than Perry, then a young actor in the early years of his career. He starred as Chazz Russell on Fox’s Second Chance, also earning credits for episodes of Highway to Heaven, Growing Pains, Sydney and Home Free ahead of Friends.

David Schwimmer

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images; Alice S. Hall/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Before he found his love for dinosaurs as Friends‘ Ross Geller, Schwimmer built up his filmography in the early ’90s with small-screen appearances in episodes of The Wonder Years, L.A. Law, NYPD Blue and Blossom.

Maggie Wheeler

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; NBC

Wheeler is famous for playing Janice on Friends but first hit the small screen in the ’80s on The New Show. She earned additional pre-Friends credits for Silverhawks, Doogie Howser, M.D. and Seinfeld.

Elliott Gould

Ron Henbury/Express/Getty Images; Alice S. Hall/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Gould joined Friends as Jack Geller, the father to Ross and Monica. He had decades of work to his name when he came into the role, including stage work such as the 1993 West End revival of On the Town and on-screen projects like Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, MASH, The Long Goodbye and California Split.

Christina Pickles

Courtesy Everett Collection; Alice S. Hall/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Pickles starred opposite Gould as Judy Geller on Friends. Before taking on the role, the actress made her on-screen debut as Linell Conway on Guiding Light in the ’70s, going on to appear in Another World, St. Elsewhere and The People Next Door.

Paul Rudd

Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank; NBCU Photo Bank

Rudd joined Friends in 2002 as Mike Hannigan, Phoebe’s eventual husband. Before taking on the part, Rudd earned previous credits for Wild Oats, Clueless, Sisters, Romeo + Juliet, The Object of My Affection, The Cider House Rules and Wet Hot American Summer.

Jane Sibbett

ELP Communications/Courtesy Everett Collection; Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Sibbett played Carol Willick on Friends, Ross’ ex-wife who comes out as a lesbian. Before signing on for the gig, Sibbet earned credits for Santa Barbara, The Famous Teddy Z and Herman’s Head in the late ’80s and early ’90s.

