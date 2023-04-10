'Friends' Actress Bonnie Somerville Marries Dave McClain: 'I Believe in True Love Now' [Exclusive]

Bonnie Somerville said "I do" to the love of her life!

The 49-year-old actress — who has appeared on Blue Bloods, The O.C. NYPD Blue, and Friends — exchanged vows with fiancé Dave McClain on April 8 at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in California's Santa Susana Mountains.

"I never believed in soulmates until I met Dave," Somerville tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I love everything about him."

The bride's mother Maureen walked her down the aisle to the score of their favorite movie Out of Africa.

"She raised me alone so she's my best friend and both mom and dad to me," says Somerville. "She always jokes 'Now I can die in peace!' She loves Dave and they have an amazing bond. She calls him her son."

While searching for the couple's wedding venue, Somerville says she knew the ranch was perfect the moment she saw it. "I wanted a rustic, farmhouse European outdoor vibe," she says. "It's so beautiful with the vineyard and the mountains in the distance. It's just stunning."

McClain's sister officiated the couple's ceremony where his two daughters escorted him down the aisle before the pair said personal vows. "It's nontraditional," adds Somerville who had two "bridesmen" and eight bridesmaids. McClain's friend of 30 years served as his best man.

Following the nuptials, guests enjoyed a cocktail hour with passed appetizers including mini tomato soup cups with grilled cheese sandwiches, mini poke bowls, chicken satay skewers, and pigs in a blanket. The sit-down dinner was filet mignon, pistachio crusted halibut and a vegetable risotto. "We wanted really good food," says Somerville. "It was my biggest concern besides music and the venue!" Following dinner, a dessert station with Coolhaus ice cream sandwiches, cookies and brownies was served.

The bride and groom's first dance was to a cover of "Umbrella" by Ember Island. "When we first met it was two weeks before lock down and we would just play music," she recalls. "Dave plays guitar and I sing. It was pretty much all we could do during lock down! We both loved the song and the lyrics really are us," she says.

During the evening, the newlyweds surprised their guests with a mini musical performance. "Dave has never performed in front of a crowd," she says. "I have a million times, but that's a big part of our relationship and how we passed the time during lockdown, so it's fitting."

Somerville first connected with her husband on the dating app Bumble. "I hadn't been on the app very long, and never checked in," she explains. "I was shooting Blue Bloods and was showing an actor how the dating apps work and I randomly saw a message that this guy used his one-time extension to meet me."

She continues: "There was 10 minutes left for me to reply. It was so random because had I not logged in to show my friend, I never would have met him! I saw his smile and said 'I'm gonna swipe for this guy!' We texted, then moved to an hour and a half call, then I got back to LA, we went out for our first date and that was that! I knew right away he was the one."

Before meeting McClain, Somerville says she had accepted that she may not find love.

"I truly was at a place in my life where I was ok with the thought of being alone. After seeing all my friends get married years ago, and have children, and many failed relationships, and bad decisions, I made peace with the fact I might never meet 'the one.' And then I met Dave."

Falling in love came natural for the pair.

"When you meet someone later in life, especially in your forties, you have more appreciation for what that means, I think," she says. "We both had a lot of life we lived. Dave was married before. I just think at our ag, at least for me, having gone through a lot in life, I appreciate this more than I would have before. And you are very clear of what you want and need, so there is no wasting time. We both just knew. We got engaged after eight months. It was just easy and right."

Now Somerville and her new husband are enjoying every moment of wedded bliss. "He loves me for who I am and he pushes me to be the best I can be," she says. "I believe in true love now. It's never too late."