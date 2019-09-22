Friends Turns 25: Celebrate with These Amazingly Awkward Season 1 Cast Photos

Here’s a group of buddies that go way back. Friends is turning 25 on Sept. 22. It seems like just yesterday the group was gathering at Central Perk for their first cup of coffee on the orange couch, but the numbers don’t lie — and neither do these throwback cast photos from the show’s first season. Before Monica, Ross, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe and Chandler became the characters fans adore today, they put on their best ’90s garb (so many chokers) and posed for these shots. Enjoy this retro gold and reflect on all the classic Friends moments that grew from these perfectly cheesy photos.