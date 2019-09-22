Friends Turns 25: Celebrate with These Amazingly Awkward Season 1 Cast Photos

See the weird – but awesome – styles and poses your favorite TV buddies rocked 25 years ago
By Kelli Bender
September 22, 2019 08:45 AM

Here’s a group of buddies that go way back. Friends is turning 25 on Sept. 22. It seems like just yesterday the group was gathering at Central Perk for their first cup of coffee on the orange couch, but the numbers don’t lie — and neither do these throwback cast photos from the show’s first season. Before Monica, Ross, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe and Chandler became the characters fans adore today, they put on their best ’90s garb (so many chokers) and posed for these shots. Enjoy this retro gold and reflect on all the classic Friends moments that grew from these perfectly cheesy photos.

Jennifer Aniston

It’s obvious that Rachel Green is a knockout. What isn’t obvious is why the show chose to put Ross’s girl in this “potty in the woods” position.

Matthew Perry

Chandler Bing: The uncredited inspiration for high school senior portrait photographers across the country.

Courteney Cox

What’s better than friends? For Monica Geller, it’s all about oversized chairs and wispy bangs.

Matt LeBlanc

Joey Tribbiani is just a simple man, waiting for the rest of his boy band to arrive in their coordinating outfits.

Lisa Kudrow

Imagine what “Buffay the Vampire Layer” would have to say about this innocent look.

David Schwimmer

Ross Geller made a top-notch paleontologist, but we can’t help feeling he missed his calling as a strangely seductive window washer.

