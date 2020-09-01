Friday Night Lights Cast Teams Up to Encourage Fans to Register to Vote: 'Check Yourself'

"It's so simple. There's no excuse not to vote," said Arianne Palicki, who played Tyra Collette on the hit show

The cast of Friday Night Lights has an important message for fans before the upcoming 2020 Presidental Election.

In a new video shared to social media, the stars of the hit NBC drama call upon fans to check themselves and make sure that they are registered to vote.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The clip opens up with Connie Britton, who famously portrayed Tami Taylor on the series, saying "Y'all better check yourself" before her fellow castmates echo her sentiments. Then, various cast members implore viewers to check their voter registration as they each express how important voting is, whether people choose to vote in person or by mail.

"I love voting because voting is my way of having a say in where our country is going in the future," Matt Lauria, who played Luke Cafferty on the show, shares in the clip as Adrianne Palicki, who played Tyra Collette, adds, "It's so simple. There's no excuse not to vote."

"Check yourself! #FNL style," Britton, 53, wrote alongside the video on Instagram. "CHECK IT: Check your registration KNOW IT: Find out what's on your ballot DO IT: Come up with your voting plan - are you voting by mail? Do you know where your polling station is? Recruit friends & family to vote with you - remember, the earlier you vote, the better!"

The Friday Night Lights cast join a slew of other celebrities encouraging fans to get involved and ready to vote in the upcoming 2020 general election — including Michelle Obama, Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg and Taylor Swift.

"Voting is bigger than any one party, one issue, one candidate or one election,” the former first lady, 56, said earlier this year, which is why she and waves of other celebrities and politicians are pushing for everyone who is eligible in the U.S. to register in time to vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

"The young people of America are speaking loud and clear on the streets and online, and come November, it will be more important than ever to fight for justice and equality, and against systemic racism, with our ballots," Perry said in June ahead of the Rock the Vote virtual kick-off concert.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence on Voting-at-Home Measures During Coronavirus

Friday Night Lights premiered in October 2006 and ran for five seasons, concluding in February 2011.

In 2016, some of the cast reunited to tackle the Spartan Race outside of Chicago, trekking 10 miles of rough terrain in a nod to the cult-favorite show’s 10-year anniversary.