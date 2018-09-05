Twenty-two years after The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ended its run on television, Carlton and Will are back together again — chilling out, maxing, and golfing all cool!

On Tuesday, Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro gave Fresh Prince fans a surprise when they posted a photo together on Instagram. Smith, who points to his former costar and holds his other arm around him, refers to Ribeiro as “one of my favorite people on this Whole Damn Rock.”

Ribeiro, 46, wrote an endearing message of his own to his on-screen cousin, captioning his post, “Had a great time this morning playing with my boy @willsmith.”

The actors, who are both wearing polos, hats, and big smiles, appear to have spent the afternoon golfing together, an activity they’ve both shown interest in since the show’s end.

In 2000, Smith, 49, took on a role as golfer Bagger Vance in the sport drama, The Legend of Bagger Vance, but Ribeiro has kept his game more casual, teeing off at the July 2016 American Century Celebrity Championship to none other than the Fresh Prince theme song.

Chris Haston/NBC/Getty Images

The pair is known for their roles as Will Smith and Carlton Banks on the hit ‘90s sitcom. The comedy, which aired from 1990-1996, featured Smith as a fictionalized version of himself who moves in with his wealthy relatives in Bel Air.

Though they didn’t always get along as cousins on the show, it seems things are very different in real life.

From Smith supporting Ribeiro when he competed on the 19th season of Dancing with the Stars in 2014, to performing “the Carlton” dance on a 2013 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, to a full cast reunion following the death of costar James Avery (who played Uncle Phil), it seems their friendship will withstand the test of time.