Hubert played Aunt Vivian (and gifted us with a signature dance of the same name) for the show's first three seasons. She claimed that Will Smith was responsible for her early departure, even skipping cast reunions because of the bad blood.

In 2020, the two stars finally resolved their differences.

"He was in a place, and I was in a place, we were both in a bad place. When you're both in a bad place and there's no communication, you have to talk," Hubert said. "So it's been wonderful, it's been lovely to have him back in my sphere."

Following her departure from the show, Hubert enjoyed a run on One Life to Life and has made appearances on Gilmore Girls, Friends, NYPD Blue and more. Most recently, she made her debut on General Hospital in 2018. She is divorced and has one adult child.