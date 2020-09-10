What the Cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Is Up to Now
Now we'd like to take a minute — just sit right there! We'll tell you what became of the cast of Bel-Air
Will Smith
The Fresh Prince himself followed up his television debut with a wildly successful film career. The year that the show ended, Smith starred in the 1996 film Independence Day, and continued a streak of leading roles. In 1997, he married wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and the pair will celebrate 25 years of marriage this year. They also share two children, Jaden, born in 1998, and Willow, born in 2000. He's also father to Trey Smith, born in 1992.
Other notable films of Smith's include King Richard (2021), Aladdin (2019), I Am Legend (2007), The Pursuit of Happyness (2006), Hitch (2005), Ali (2001) and Wild, Wild West (1999) and Men in Black (1997).
Alfonso Ribeiro
Ribeiro never missed a beat as Will's cousin, Carlton Banks. Who could forget "the Carlton," the iconic dance move named after Ribeiro's tight-laced character? After starring on the show for its six-season run, Ribeiro starred on In the House from 1995 to 1999 alongside LL Cool J.
In 2014, Ribeiro proved that "the Carlton" wasn't the only dance move he could do, competing on Dancing with the Stars with partner Witney Carson and taking home the mirrorball trophy. In 2015, Ribiero became the host of America's Funniest Home Videos, and continues to put his hosting skills to work on shows like Catch 21, Spell-Mageddon and Dance 360. He is married with four children.
James Avery
Avery played the patriarch of the Banks family, Uncle Phil. After the series end in 1996, Avery did some voice acting on shows like Pepper Ann, The Legend of Tarzan and more. He also acted in shows like The Division, That '70s Show and The Closer.
In December 2013, Avery died at the age of 68 after complications from heart surgery. He was survived by his wife, Barbara.
Janet Hubert
Hubert played Aunt Vivian (and gifted us with a signature dance of the same name) for the show's first three seasons. She claimed that Will Smith was responsible for her early departure, even skipping cast reunions because of the bad blood.
In 2020, the two stars finally resolved their differences.
"He was in a place, and I was in a place, we were both in a bad place. When you're both in a bad place and there's no communication, you have to talk," Hubert said. "So it's been wonderful, it's been lovely to have him back in my sphere."
Following her departure from the show, Hubert enjoyed a run on One Life to Life and has made appearances on Gilmore Girls, Friends, NYPD Blue and more. Most recently, she made her debut on General Hospital in 2018. She is divorced and has one adult child.
Daphne Reid
Reid took over the role of Aunt Viv after Hubert left at the end of season three. Following her time on The Fresh Prince, Reid acted in shows like Eve and Jacqueline and Jillu. More recently, Reid appeared in the Harriet Tubman biopic, Harriet, as Miz Lucy. She's also an accomplished photographer and released a photography book called Doors in 2012. She is married with one adult child and two stepchildren.
Tatyana Ali
The youngest Banks child, we got to watch Tatyana Ali grow up throughout the series. After the series ended, Ali managed to do something even more impressive: She graduated from Harvard in 2002.
Ali continued acting, landing roles in films such as The Brothers and Glory Road. Recently, she has starred in a string of Hallmark movies including Christmas Hotel, Christmas Everlasting and Wrapped Up In Christmas. She also acted in series like Buppies, Love That Girl! and on The Young and the Restless. Ali also enjoyed a music career, releasing Kiss the Sky in 1998 and appearing on Smith's album, Willennium. She is married with two children.
Karyn Parsons
To be honest, we still wish we could raid Hilary Banks' closet, but we're not sure we'd pull off a blazer quite as effortlessly as Parsons did. Following her time playing the eldest Banks (and the most spoiled) child, Parsons acted in shows like Lush Life and The Job, and in films like The Ladies Man and 13 Moons. She took a prolonged break from acting after 2002, but returned to the screen in 2020's Sweet Thing.
Parsons also founded the non-profit Sweet Blackberry and became a published author with her novel How High the Moon. She is married with two children.
Joseph Marcell
Marcell played Geoffrey, the Banks' butler with a dry sense of humor and a sassiness that just wouldn't quit. Marcell is still acting, enjoying runs on shows like The Bold and the Beautiful, EastEnders and a return to the stage. In 2012, Marcell played Leonato in the Globe Theatre's production of Much Ado About Nothing. He is married with two children.