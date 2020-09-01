The cast of the beloved sitcom will reunite for an unscripted special celebrating the 30-year anniversary of the show

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Special to Air on HBO Max

Now this is a story all about how ... the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air are set to come together for a reunion special!

In celebration of the beloved sitcom's 30-year anniversary, Westbrook Media announced Monday that the show's stars will reunite for an unscripted special, where they will look back at the series and the cultural impact it has had since its debut in 1990.

The special, which will launch exclusively on HBO Max, will be taped on Sept. 10 — the show's actual anniversary — and will premiere sometime around Thanksgiving.

Will Smith, the show's star who moved in with his wealthy family members in Bel-Air, will be joined by series regulars Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey Butler), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian Banks) and Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks).

As fans know, James Avery, who played Phillip "Uncle Phil" Banks, died in 2013.

The special will make for a "funny and heartfelt night full of music, dancing, and special surprise guests," according to the press release.

It will be directed by Marcus Raboy and executive-produced by Rikki Hughes, who will also serve as showrunner, as well as Miguel Melendez, Lukas Kaiser and Brad Haugen for Westbrook Media.

The series ran for six seasons from 1990 to 1996.

News of the special comes after it was announced that a dramatic reboot of the series is in the works from Smith's production company.

Last year, director and superfan Morgan Cooper went viral when he released a fake movie trailer for the beloved comedy series, which reimagines it to be set in modern day and explores serious issues such as police brutality, gang crime and wealth inequality.

Now, Cooper and Smith are teaming up to make the trailer, which was released in March 2019, a reality, PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month.

At this time, a release date has not been revealed as the project is being shopped to streamers; it is a co-production between Smith's Westbrook Studios and Universal Television, a rep for the latter production company told PEOPLE.

The project will be an hour-long retelling of the comedy and will highlight the plight of Black men in America today.

"Bel-Air is a one-hour, dramatic retelling of the beloved '90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, that leans into the original premise of Will's complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined version, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases of what it means to be a Black man in America today, while still delivering the swagger and fun nods to the original show," the Universal Television spokesperson said.