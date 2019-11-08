Fresh Off the Boat Is Over: Constance Wu and Randall Park Comedy to End After Season 6 Finale

Fresh Off the Boat is coming to an end.

The hit sitcom starring Constance Wu and Randall Park will end after season 6, making the current season the last, ABC announced Friday.

The series will wrap up with an hour-long series finale on Friday, Feb. 21.

“We couldn’t be prouder of this game-changing show and the impact it has had on our cultural landscape. The success of Fresh Off the Boat has helped pave the way for inclusion throughout the industry. Nahnatchka Khan and her brilliant creative team have created an unforgettable series with an Asian-American family front and center, something that hadn’t been done in two decades,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, in a statement. “The cast, led by Randall Park and Constance Wu, is one of the finest and funniest on television. We’ll miss the Huang family and are eternally grateful for the incredibly heartfelt stories they have told these past six seasons.”

When Fresh Off the Boat premiered in 2015, it made history as the first network sitcom about an Asian-American family to air in 20 years.

Loosely based on Eddie Huang’s memoir of the same title, the show follows a family of Taiwanese immigrants who move to Orlando, Florida, in the ’90s to open a restaurant and raise their three sons.

The cancellation also comes less than a year after Wu made headlines when she publicly shared her disappointment over the show’s renewal in May. In a series of tweets, Wu had made it clear that she wasn’t celebrating.

“So upset right now that I’m literally crying,” she wrote in one tweet. “Ugh. F—.”

Within the hour, she posted a second tweet: “F—ing hell.”

She eventually clarified her comments and explained that she was “temporarily upset” because she “had to give up another project that I was really passionate about,” but admitted that she understood her previous comments following the renewal were “insensitive.”

Despite her apology, the actress later opened up to The Guardian and said she did not regret being open about her feelings.

“I don’t regret being messy and imperfect in public,” she told the outlet, “but I do regret not taking into account how it might have affected people I care about, like the kids on the show. I love them. I had a talk with each kid. I wanted to make sure they knew I acted out of a moment of passion that was not reflective of how I feel about them.”

“They’re like. ‘I’m sorry you went through that, and that people think that, but we know who you are,’” Wu added. “Because here’s the thing: We’ve had the same crew for six years. That never happens if you have a diva on set.”

ABC’s entertainment president, Karey Burke, said after Wu’s comments and clarifying follow-up remarks, “The cast and crew is happy to have her back and we’re thrilled to keep her on the show.”

Fresh Off the Boat airs Fridays at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.