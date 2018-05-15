French Montana Says He Wishes Ex Khloé Kardashian 'the Best' After Birth of Daughter True

French Montana has nothing but love for his ex Khloé Kardashian.

The rapper sent his well-wishes to Kardashian and Tristan Thompson after welcoming their daughter True last month — and in the wake of the couple’s cheating scandal.

“I wish them both the best,” he told PEOPLE at the Deadpool 2 premiere Monday, adding that he didn’t want to comment further.

Montana and Kardashian briefly dated in 2014 but have remained friends in the years since. The rapper is often seen hanging out with Kanye West and Scott Disick.

Khloe Kardashian and French Montana Splash News

In April, Kardashian welcomed her first child days after cheating allegations swirled around her NBA player beau. Amid the ongoing claims, she has decided to remain living in Cleveland, Ohio, where Thompson, 27, plays for the Cavaliers.

“Khloé’s decision to stay with Tristan has definitely caused friction. Her family hasn’t visited her for weeks. It’s been hard for Khloé, but she is doing what she believes is best for her family,” a source recently told PEOPLE.

The insider added that Kardashian is staying positive about her decision.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

“Khloé seems really happy. She is very excited about starting her workouts again,” the source said about the Good American jeans founder. “She is happy about her life.”

Kardashian recently spent her first Mother’s Day alone in Cleveland while the rest of her family celebrated in Los Angeles.

“Khloé is determined to show that she is happy in Cleveland,” the source told PEOPLE.