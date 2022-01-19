French Actor, Moon Knight Star Gaspard Ulliel Dead at 37 Following Ski Accident: Report

According to local French news outlets, the actor died after suffering a head injury on the ski slopes

Gaspard Ulliel, a French movie star set to appear in Marvel's upcoming Moon Knight series, has died at age 37 following a ski accident, multiple outlets report.

According to French news agency AFP, Ulliel was transported via helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble, France after suffering a head injury on a ski mountain in the Savoie region on Tuesday. His family, via his agent, told AFP on Wednesday that he later succumbed to his injuries.

Reps for the actor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In addition to his role as Midnight Man in the highly anticipated Moon Knight series, which released its first trailer on Monday, Ulliel is known for starring in French films Saint Laurent, It's Only the End of The World and A Very Long Engagement.

Gaspard Ulliel Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty

He also served as the face of Chanel fragrance Bleu de Chanel and appeared in an advertisement for the brand alongside director Martin Scorsese in 2010.

He has won two César awards, the French equivalent of an Oscar — one for best actor in 2017 for his role in It's Only the End of The World and the other for most promising actor in 2004 after starring in A Very Long Engagement.

Born in the suburbs of Paris in 1984, Ulliel began acting at a young age and starred in various made-for-TV movies during the 1990s and early 2000s.

"It was around 11 or 12 that I started acting," he recalled to IndieWire back in 2011. "I then became interested in cinema as an art form. I think I developed little by little a real passion for movies, not just acting. For all those years, I was more attracted to being on set, working on set than being on a stage. I'm a bit changed today. I think as an actor, the stage would be such an amazing experience."

Gaspard Ulliel Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

"After high school I decided to go to film school," he continued. "When you're so passionate about cinema, the idea to direct your own film is really appealing. That was what I wanted to do at that time and at the same time I was getting more and more offers to act in film. So I decided to stop those studies and give it a chance as an actor."

Following the news of his death, French Prime Minister Jean Castex paid tribute to the late actor on Wednesday.