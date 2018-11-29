Freida Pinto, Jameela Jamil to Star in Disney’s First Animated Series with an All-Indian Cast

November 29, 2018

Jameela Jamil is joining Disney’s first TV series focused on Indian characters.

Disney has started production on a new animated series, Mira, Royal Detective, inspired by the culture and customs of India.

It follows Mira, a courageous and resourceful girl who helps save the kingdom’s prince and earns the title of royal detective.

Newcomer Leela Ladnier is set to voice Mira, and a bevy of famous Indian actors fill out the rest of the cast.

New Girl‘s Hannah Simone will voice a young commoner named Pinky, while Jamil will star as Mira’s Auntie Pushpa. Freida Pinto will lend her voice to Queen Shanti.

Jamil announced her involvement in the show on Twitter.

“THRILLED TO ANNOUNCE I AM A CASTMEMBER IN AN ALL INDIAN @Disney SHOW WITH A SMART GIRL AS THE LEAD!(My inner child is screaming),” she wrote.

“We are eager to introduce kids and their families to the rich, diverse cultures and customs of India through Mira, a young girl who looks at things with her own unique lens to gain different perspectives and help others in her community,” Joe D’Ambrosia, senior vice president of original programming at Disney Junior, said in a statement. “We hope that she will encourage our audience to actively engage with the inspiring world around them and appreciate the little details that make life extraordinary.”

Mira, Royal Detective, which was created for a preschool audience, is set to air on Disney Junior channels and programming blocks around the world in 2020.

