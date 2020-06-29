Freeform Reveals Love in the Time of Corona Cast: Leslie Odom Jr., Rainey Qualley and More

A Freeform limited series exploring love under quarantine is on the way.

The network on Monday announced the cast of Love in the Time of Corona, which includes Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton), Nicolette Robinson (The Affair), Tommy Dorfman (13 Reasons Why), Rainey Qualley (Mad Men), Gil Bellows (Patriot), Rya Kihlstedt (One Mississippi), Ava Bellows (This Too Shall Pass) and L. Scott Caldwell (Lost).

Virtual production begins in Los Angeles on Monday. Filmed using remote technologies and shot in the stars' actual homes, the four-part limited series follows four interwoven stories about the hopeful search for love and connection amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Real-life couple Odom Jr. and Robinson, who also serve as executive producers, portray James and Sade, a couple who have been living somewhat separate lives: He has a busy career that keeps him on the road, and she is at home raising their daughter. Once the pandemic puts them under one roof, their time together leads them to reevaluate their relationship and their priorities.

Dorfman stars as Oscar, a successful nonbinary stylist, and Qualley stars as Elle, an aspiring singer-songwriter. With the uncertainty of the pandemic, Oscar and Elle's mostly platonic friendship becomes increasingly complicated as Oscar's latest online date progresses toward relationship territory just as Elle's neighborly crush starts to blossom.

Gil plays Paul, his real-life wife Kihlstedt will portray Sarah, and their daughter Ava plays Sophie. After quietly separating months earlier, Paul and Sarah reluctantly decide to quarantine together when their sweet yet intense daughter, Sophie, returns home from college. But when Sophie's high school sweetheart suddenly breaks up with her, Paul and Sarah struggle to continue their "happy couple" ruse for their daughter's sake.

Caldwell plays Nanda, a headstrong woman determined to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary with her husband, Charles. Played by guest star Charlie Robinson, Charles is unable to come home from a rehab facility when COVID-19 causes them to go into lockdown.

The series is from executive producers Joanna Johnson (Good Trouble, The Fosters), Christine Sacani (Good Trouble, The Fosters) and Anonymous Content's Robyn Meisinger.