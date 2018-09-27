Freeform Will Air a Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Special Just in Time for Halloween

Thackery Binx waited 300 years for a virgin to light a candle, and Hocus Pocus fans have waited 25 years for more spooky fun.

Freeform will air a 25th anniversary special celebrating the 1993 film on Oct. 20 as part of its 31 of Nights of Halloween lineup, the network announced Thursday.

Sure, it’s not the sequel we’d hoped for, but we’ll take it. Original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Thora Birch and more will appear in interviews, though there’s no word on if Bette Midler will participate.

Last year, Deadline reported that the Disney Channel was developing a remake of the cult classic about three sister witches accidentally resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts — and the Divine Miss M wasn’t on board.

“I know it’s cheap. It’s going to be cheap!” Midler, 72, told PEOPLE.

The special airs Oct. 20 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Freeform.