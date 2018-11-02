25 Days Is Not Enough! Freeform Extends Christmas Marathon to 2 Full Months — See the Lineup!

It’s never too early to start celebrating Christmas.

Now that Halloween has come and gone, Freeform is ready to help viewers get in the Christmas spirit. The network is increasing its Christmas marathon from 25 days to two full months — and the November roster of films is sure to have you craving peppermint candy canes.

Full of elves, snow and fun, the Kickoff to Christmas began Thursday with a screening of Christmas with the Kranks. Other holiday classics like Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas and The Santa Clause will play throughout the month.

But if you’re not ready to celebrate Christmas quite yet, fear not. The November schedule also includes plenty of non-seasonal flicks as well, such as The Lion King and Jumanji.

Christmas lovers are already looking forward to the holiday movies.

“IMPORTANT MESSAGE: CHRISTMAS MOVIES ARE ON FREEFORM ALL OF NOVEMBER,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Freeform is already playing Christmas movies and I’m not even mad at it,” wrote another.

Freeform’s November schedule is below.

Nov 1

5pm/4c Christmas with the Kranks

7:10pm/6:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50pm/7:50c Disney•Pixar’s Inside Out

12am/11c Snowglobe

Nov. 2

2:30pm/1:30c Christmas with the Kranks

4:40pm/3:40c The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:20pm/5:20c Disney•Pixar’s Inside Out

8:30pm/7:30c Disney’s Frozen

12am/11c 12 Dates of Christmas

Nov. 3

7am/6c Titanic (1997)

11:30am/10:30c 12 Dates of Christmas

1:35pm/12:35c The Holiday

4:50pm/3:50c Disney’s Frozen

7:20pm/6:20c Pitch Perfect

Freeform Premiere 10pm/9c Life-Size

12am/11c Snow

Nov. 4

7am/6c Sixteen Candles

9:05am/8:05c Snow

11:10am/10:10c The Holiday

2:25pm/1:25c Life-Size

4:30pm/3:30c Pitch Perfect

7:10pm/6:10c Just Go With It

9:50pm/8:50c Maleficent

11:55pm/10:55c Sixteen Candles

Nov. 5

4pm/3c Just Go With It

6:30pm/5:30c Maleficent

8:30pm/7:30c Jumanji (1995)

12am/11c Billy Madison

Nov. 6

3:30pm/2:30c Billy Madison

5:30pm/4:30c Jumanji (1995)

8pm/7c Mrs. Doubtfire

Freeform Premiere 12am/11c Angels Sing

Nov. 7

3:30pm/2:30c Angels Sing

5:30pm/4:30c Mrs. Doubtfire

8:30pm/7:30c Sweet Home Alabama

12am/11c The Family Stone

Nov. 8

3:30pm/2:30c The Family Stone

6pm/5c Sweet Home Alabama

Freeform Premiere 8:30pm/7:30c Love the Coopers

12am/11c Babe

Nov. 9

1pm/12c Babe

3:05pm/2:05c Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

Freeform Premiere 5:10pm/4:10c Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Freeform Premiere 7:15pm/6:15c Storks

9:20pm/8:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas

12am/11c Beethoven

Nov. 10

7am/6c Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

9:10am/8:10c Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

11:15am/10:15c Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

1:20pm/12:20c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

3:25pm/2:25c Storks

5:30pm/4:30c Disney’s Meet the Robinsons

7:35pm/6:35c The Nightmare Before Christmas

9:15pm/8:15c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Freeform Premiere 11:55pm/10:55c Call Me Claus

Nov. 11

7am/6c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8am/7c Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

10:10am/9:10c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

12:20pm/11:20c Call Me Claus

2:25pm/1:25c Disney’s Meet the Robinsons

4:30pm/3:30c Deck the Halls

6:35pm/5:35c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

9:15pm/8:15c Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles

Network Television Premiere 11:55pm/10:55c Norm of the North

Nov. 12

11pm/10c Beethoven

1pm/12c Mrs. Doubtfire

4pm/3c Norm of the North

6:10pm/5:10c Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles

Freeform Premiere 8:50pm/7:50c Ice Age: Continental Drift

12am/11c Dennis the Menace (1993)

Nov. 13

4:30pm/3:30c Dennis the Menace (1993)

6:40pm/5:40c Ice Age: Continental Drift

8:50pm/7:50c Despicable Me

12am/11c I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

Nov. 14

4:30pm/3:30c I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

6:40pm/5:40c Despicable Me

8:50pm/7:50c Disney•Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur

12am/11c Daddy Day Care

Nov. 15

4pm/3c Disney•Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur

6pm/5c Deck the Halls

8pm/7c Mrs. Doubtfire

12am/11c A Cinderella Story

Nov. 16

4pm/3c Deck the Halls

6pm/5c Mrs. Doubtfire

9pm/8c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story

12am/11c Boxtrolls

Nov. 17

7am/6c Race for Your Life Charlie Brown

8:35am/7:35c Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

10:10am/9:10c Little Giants

12:45pm/11:45c Christmas with the Kranks

2:50pm/1:50c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story

4:50pm/3:50c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2

6:55pm/5:55c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3

9:25pm/8:25c Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph

11:30pm/10:30c Jumanji (1995)

Nov. 18

7am/6c Little Giants

9:35am/8:35c Christmas with the Kranks

11:40am/10:40c Jumanji (1995)

2:15pm/1:15c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2

4:20pm/3:20c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3

6:50pm/5:50c Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph

8:55pm/7:55c Disney’s The Lion King (1994)

11pm/10c Disney’s The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride

1am/12c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Nov. 19

2:30pm/1:30c Disney’s The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride

4:30pm/3:30c Storks

6:30pm/5:30c Disney’s The Lion King (1994)

8:30pm/7:30c Cinderella (2015) (Live Action)

12am/11c Sixteen Candles

Nov. 20

12pm/11c Sixteen Candles

2pm/1c Titanic (1997)

6:30pm/5:30c Cinderella (2015) (Live Action)

9pm/8c Disney•Pixar’s Brave

12am/11c Uncle Buck

Nov. 21

11:30am/10:30c Uncle Buck

1:30pm/12:30c Mrs. Doubtfire

4:30pm/3:30c Disney’s Mulan

6:30pm/5:30c Disney•Pixar’s Brave

8:30pm/7:30c Disney’s Zootopia

12am/11c Happy Gilmore

Nov. 22

7:30am/6:30c Happy Gilmore

11am/10c Mrs. Doubtfire

2pm/1c Disney’s Mulan

4pm/3c Ice Age: Continental Drift

6pm/5c Disney’s Zootopia

8:30pm/7:30c Disney•Pixar’s Ratatouille

12am/11c The Lego Movie

Nov. 23

7:30am/6:30c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

11am/10c The Lego Movie

1:30pm/12:30c Ice Age: Continental Drift

3:30pm/2:30c Jumanji (1995)

6pm/5c Disney•Pixar’s Ratatouille

8:30pm/7:30c Disney•Pixar’s Finding Nemo

12am/11c Call Me Claus

Nov. 24

7am/6c Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

Freeform Premiere 8:30am/7:30c Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

10:30am/9:30c Jumanji (1995)

1:05pm/12:05c Disney’s Tarzan

3:10pm/2:10c Despicable Me

5:15pm/4:15c Disney•Pixar’s Finding Nemo

Double Feature 7:45pm/6:45c The Santa Clause

9:50pm/8:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:55pm/10:55c Life-Size

Nov. 25

7am/6c Yogi Bear

8:35am/7:35c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10:35am/9:35c Disney’s Tarzan

12:40pm/11:40c Despicable Me

2:45pm/1:45c Life-Size

Double Feature 4:50pm/3:50c The Santa Clause

6:55pm/5:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Network Television Premiere 9pm/8c The Truth About Christmas

11pm/10c Mrs. Doubtfire

Nov. 26

12pm/11c The Truth About Christmas

2:05pm/1:05c Mrs. Doubtfire

5:10pm/4:10c Disney’s Meet the Robinsons

7:15pm/6:15c The Nightmare Before Christmas

Network Television Premiere 8.55pm/7:55c Paddington

12am/11c Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

Nov. 27

1pm/12c Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

3pm/2c Disney’s Meet the Robinsons

5:05pm/4:05c The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:45pm/5:45c Paddington

8:50pm/7:50c Despicable Me

12am/11c Eight Crazy Nights

Nov. 28

12pm/11c Eight Crazy Nights

2pm/1c Unaccompanied Minors

4:10pm/3:10c Jumanji (1995)

6:40pm/5:40c Despicable Me

8:50pm/7:50c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12am/11c Unaccompanied Minors

Nov. 29

1pm/12c Jumanji (1995)

3:30pm/2:30c The Holiday

6:40pm/5:40c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

8:50pm/7:50c The Santa Clause

Freeform Premiere 12am/11c Jingle All the Way 2

Nov. 30

1:30pm/12:30c The Holiday

4:35pm/3:35c Christmas with the Kranks

Double Feature 6:40pm/5:40c The Santa Clause

8:50pm/7:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12am/11c I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)