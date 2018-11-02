25 Days Is Not Enough! Freeform Extends Christmas Marathon to 2 Full Months — See the Lineup!

It’s never too early to start celebrating Christmas.
Now that Halloween has come and gone, Freeform is ready to help viewers get in the Christmas spirit. The network is increasing its Christmas marathon from 25 days to two full months — and the November roster of films is sure to have you craving peppermint candy canes.
Full of elves, snow and fun, the Kickoff to Christmas began Thursday with a screening of Christmas with the Kranks. Other holiday classics like Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas and The Santa Clause will play throughout the month.
But if you’re not ready to celebrate Christmas quite yet, fear not. The November schedule also includes plenty of non-seasonal flicks as well, such as The Lion King and Jumanji.
Christmas lovers are already looking forward to the holiday movies.
“IMPORTANT MESSAGE: CHRISTMAS MOVIES ARE ON FREEFORM ALL OF NOVEMBER,” wrote one Twitter user.
“Freeform is already playing Christmas movies and I’m not even mad at it,” wrote another.
Freeform’s November schedule is below.
Nov 1
5pm/4c Christmas with the Kranks
7:10pm/6:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:50pm/7:50c Disney•Pixar’s Inside Out
12am/11c Snowglobe
Nov. 2
2:30pm/1:30c Christmas with the Kranks
4:40pm/3:40c The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:20pm/5:20c Disney•Pixar’s Inside Out
8:30pm/7:30c Disney’s Frozen
12am/11c 12 Dates of Christmas
Nov. 3
7am/6c Titanic (1997)
11:30am/10:30c 12 Dates of Christmas
1:35pm/12:35c The Holiday
4:50pm/3:50c Disney’s Frozen
7:20pm/6:20c Pitch Perfect
Freeform Premiere 10pm/9c Life-Size
12am/11c Snow
Nov. 4
7am/6c Sixteen Candles
9:05am/8:05c Snow
11:10am/10:10c The Holiday
2:25pm/1:25c Life-Size
4:30pm/3:30c Pitch Perfect
7:10pm/6:10c Just Go With It
9:50pm/8:50c Maleficent
11:55pm/10:55c Sixteen Candles
Nov. 5
4pm/3c Just Go With It
6:30pm/5:30c Maleficent
8:30pm/7:30c Jumanji (1995)
12am/11c Billy Madison
Nov. 6
3:30pm/2:30c Billy Madison
5:30pm/4:30c Jumanji (1995)
8pm/7c Mrs. Doubtfire
Freeform Premiere 12am/11c Angels Sing
Nov. 7
3:30pm/2:30c Angels Sing
5:30pm/4:30c Mrs. Doubtfire
8:30pm/7:30c Sweet Home Alabama
12am/11c The Family Stone
Nov. 8
3:30pm/2:30c The Family Stone
6pm/5c Sweet Home Alabama
Freeform Premiere 8:30pm/7:30c Love the Coopers
12am/11c Babe
Nov. 9
1pm/12c Babe
3:05pm/2:05c Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)
Freeform Premiere 5:10pm/4:10c Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
Freeform Premiere 7:15pm/6:15c Storks
9:20pm/8:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas
12am/11c Beethoven
Nov. 10
7am/6c Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)
9:10am/8:10c Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
11:15am/10:15c Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
1:20pm/12:20c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
3:25pm/2:25c Storks
5:30pm/4:30c Disney’s Meet the Robinsons
7:35pm/6:35c The Nightmare Before Christmas
9:15pm/8:15c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Freeform Premiere 11:55pm/10:55c Call Me Claus
Nov. 11
7am/6c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8am/7c Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
10:10am/9:10c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
12:20pm/11:20c Call Me Claus
2:25pm/1:25c Disney’s Meet the Robinsons
4:30pm/3:30c Deck the Halls
6:35pm/5:35c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
9:15pm/8:15c Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles
Network Television Premiere 11:55pm/10:55c Norm of the North
Nov. 12
11pm/10c Beethoven
1pm/12c Mrs. Doubtfire
4pm/3c Norm of the North
6:10pm/5:10c Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles
Freeform Premiere 8:50pm/7:50c Ice Age: Continental Drift
12am/11c Dennis the Menace (1993)
Nov. 13
4:30pm/3:30c Dennis the Menace (1993)
6:40pm/5:40c Ice Age: Continental Drift
8:50pm/7:50c Despicable Me
12am/11c I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
Nov. 14
4:30pm/3:30c I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
6:40pm/5:40c Despicable Me
8:50pm/7:50c Disney•Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur
12am/11c Daddy Day Care
Nov. 15
4pm/3c Disney•Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur
6pm/5c Deck the Halls
8pm/7c Mrs. Doubtfire
12am/11c A Cinderella Story
Nov. 16
4pm/3c Deck the Halls
6pm/5c Mrs. Doubtfire
9pm/8c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story
12am/11c Boxtrolls
Nov. 17
7am/6c Race for Your Life Charlie Brown
8:35am/7:35c Bon Voyage Charlie Brown
10:10am/9:10c Little Giants
12:45pm/11:45c Christmas with the Kranks
2:50pm/1:50c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story
4:50pm/3:50c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2
6:55pm/5:55c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3
9:25pm/8:25c Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph
11:30pm/10:30c Jumanji (1995)
Nov. 18
7am/6c Little Giants
9:35am/8:35c Christmas with the Kranks
11:40am/10:40c Jumanji (1995)
2:15pm/1:15c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2
4:20pm/3:20c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3
6:50pm/5:50c Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph
8:55pm/7:55c Disney’s The Lion King (1994)
11pm/10c Disney’s The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride
1am/12c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Nov. 19
2:30pm/1:30c Disney’s The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride
4:30pm/3:30c Storks
6:30pm/5:30c Disney’s The Lion King (1994)
8:30pm/7:30c Cinderella (2015) (Live Action)
12am/11c Sixteen Candles
Nov. 20
12pm/11c Sixteen Candles
2pm/1c Titanic (1997)
6:30pm/5:30c Cinderella (2015) (Live Action)
9pm/8c Disney•Pixar’s Brave
12am/11c Uncle Buck
Nov. 21
11:30am/10:30c Uncle Buck
1:30pm/12:30c Mrs. Doubtfire
4:30pm/3:30c Disney’s Mulan
6:30pm/5:30c Disney•Pixar’s Brave
8:30pm/7:30c Disney’s Zootopia
12am/11c Happy Gilmore
Nov. 22
7:30am/6:30c Happy Gilmore
11am/10c Mrs. Doubtfire
2pm/1c Disney’s Mulan
4pm/3c Ice Age: Continental Drift
6pm/5c Disney’s Zootopia
8:30pm/7:30c Disney•Pixar’s Ratatouille
12am/11c The Lego Movie
Nov. 23
7:30am/6:30c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
11am/10c The Lego Movie
1:30pm/12:30c Ice Age: Continental Drift
3:30pm/2:30c Jumanji (1995)
6pm/5c Disney•Pixar’s Ratatouille
8:30pm/7:30c Disney•Pixar’s Finding Nemo
12am/11c Call Me Claus
Nov. 24
7am/6c Bon Voyage Charlie Brown
Freeform Premiere 8:30am/7:30c Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
10:30am/9:30c Jumanji (1995)
1:05pm/12:05c Disney’s Tarzan
3:10pm/2:10c Despicable Me
5:15pm/4:15c Disney•Pixar’s Finding Nemo
Double Feature 7:45pm/6:45c The Santa Clause
9:50pm/8:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:55pm/10:55c Life-Size
Nov. 25
7am/6c Yogi Bear
8:35am/7:35c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
10:35am/9:35c Disney’s Tarzan
12:40pm/11:40c Despicable Me
2:45pm/1:45c Life-Size
Double Feature 4:50pm/3:50c The Santa Clause
6:55pm/5:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Network Television Premiere 9pm/8c The Truth About Christmas
11pm/10c Mrs. Doubtfire
Nov. 26
12pm/11c The Truth About Christmas
2:05pm/1:05c Mrs. Doubtfire
5:10pm/4:10c Disney’s Meet the Robinsons
7:15pm/6:15c The Nightmare Before Christmas
Network Television Premiere 8.55pm/7:55c Paddington
12am/11c Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
Nov. 27
1pm/12c Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
3pm/2c Disney’s Meet the Robinsons
5:05pm/4:05c The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:45pm/5:45c Paddington
8:50pm/7:50c Despicable Me
12am/11c Eight Crazy Nights
Nov. 28
12pm/11c Eight Crazy Nights
2pm/1c Unaccompanied Minors
4:10pm/3:10c Jumanji (1995)
6:40pm/5:40c Despicable Me
8:50pm/7:50c Disney’s A Christmas Carol
12am/11c Unaccompanied Minors
Nov. 29
1pm/12c Jumanji (1995)
3:30pm/2:30c The Holiday
6:40pm/5:40c Disney’s A Christmas Carol
8:50pm/7:50c The Santa Clause
Freeform Premiere 12am/11c Jingle All the Way 2
Nov. 30
1:30pm/12:30c The Holiday
4:35pm/3:35c Christmas with the Kranks
Double Feature 6:40pm/5:40c The Santa Clause
8:50pm/7:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12am/11c I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)