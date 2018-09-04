Freeform Unveils the 31 Nights of Halloween Lineup — and It Has Lots of Hocus Pocus

Get those pumpkins ready: Halloween is about to last all October long.

Freeform is increasing its Halloween marathon from 13 to 31 days — and the network’s roster of films is sure to have you craving candy corn.

Full of frights, phantoms and fun, the 31 Nights of Halloween lineup includes favorites like The Parent Trap, Monsters University, Maleficent and The Goonies. It all leads up to a Hocus Pocus marathon on Oct. 31.

Halloween lovers are already looking forward to the movies. One person tweeted, “I can’t even begin to explain how excited I am!!”

Fans holding their breath for Disney Channel’s Hocus Pocus remake just might have to settle for the Freeform marathon’s repeated showings of the original.

Bette Midler, who starred as Winifred Sanderson, told PEOPLE last October about the remake, “I know it’s cheap. It’s going to be cheap!”

“I’m not sure what they’re going to do with my character,” Midler said. “My character is very, very broad and I don’t know who they’re going to find to play that.”

Freeform’s schedule is below.

Oct. 1:

Oct. 2 5pm/4c The Nightmare Before Christmas 6:30pm/5:30c Hocus Pocus 8:30pm/7:30c Disney•Pixar's Monsters University 12am/11c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) Oct. 3 4pm/3c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) 6:30pm/5:30c Disney•Pixar's Monsters University 9pm/8c Monster House 12am/11c The Final Girls Oct. 4 5pm/4c ParaNorman 7pm/6c Monster House 9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991) 12am/11c Teen Spirit Oct. 5 12:30pm/11:30c The Parent Trap (1998) 3:30pm/2:30c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 6:10pm/5:10c The Addams Family (1991) 8:20pm/7:20c The Goonies 12am/11c The Breakfast Club Oct. 6 7am/6c The Parent Trap (1998) 10:10am/9:10c Monster House 12:20pm/11:20c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) 2:50pm/1:50c The Haunted Mansion (2003) 4:55pm/3:55c The Goonies 7:35pm/6:35c Hocus Pocus 9:45pm/8:45c Maleficent 11:50pm/10:50c Warm Bodies Oct. 7 7am/6c Monster House 9:10am/8:10c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) 11:40am/10:40c The Haunted Mansion (2003) 1:50pm/12:50c Alice in Wonderland (2010) 4:25pm/3:25c Hocus Pocus 6:35pm/5:35c Maleficent 8:40pm/7:40c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) 11:20pm/10:20c Dark Shadows (2012) Oct. 8 4pm/3c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) 6:30pm/5:30c Dark Shadows (2012) 9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991) 12am/11c Clue (1985) Oct. 9 3pm/2c Jurassic Park (1993) 6pm/5c The Addams Family (1991) 8pm/7c Mrs. Doubtfire 12am/11c Warm Bodies Oct. 10 3pm/2c The Lost World: Jurassic Park 6pm/5c Mrs. Doubtfire 9pm/8c Hocus Pocus 12am/11c ParaNorman Oct. 11 4:30pm/3:30c ParaNorman 6:40pm/5:40c Hocus Pocus 8:50pm/7:50c Despicable Me 12am/11c The Boxtrolls Oct. 12 2pm/1c The Boxtrolls 4:10pm/3:10c Disney's Bolt 6:20pm/5:20c Despicable Me 8:30pm/7:30c Disney's Frozen 12am/11c Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame Oct. 13 7am/6c ParaNorman 9:05am/8:05c Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame 11:10am/10:10c Disney's Bolt 1:15pm/12:15c The Nightmare Before Christmas 2:50pm/1:50c Hocus Pocus 5pm/4c Disney's Frozen 7:25pm/6:25c Disney•Pixar's Monsters, Inc. 9:30pm/8:30c Disney•Pixar's Monsters University 12am/11c The Addams Family (1991) Oct. 14 7am/6c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) 9:30am/8:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas 11:10am/10:10c The Addams Family (1991) 1:15pm/12:15c Hocus Pocus 3:25pm/2:25c Disney•Pixar's Monsters, Inc. 5:30pm/4:30c Disney•Pixar's Monsters University 8pm/7c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic 9pm/8c Hotel Transylvania 11pm/10c The Parent Trap (1998) Oct. 15 4pm/3c ParaNorman 6pm/5c Hotel Transylvania