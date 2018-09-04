Freeform Unveils the 31 Nights of Halloween Lineup — and It Has Lots of Hocus Pocus

Get those pumpkins ready: Halloween is about to last all October long.
Freeform is increasing its Halloween marathon from 13 to 31 days — and the network’s roster of films is sure to have you craving candy corn.
Full of frights, phantoms and fun, the 31 Nights of Halloween lineup includes favorites like The Parent Trap, Monsters University, Maleficent and The Goonies. It all leads up to a Hocus Pocus marathon on Oct. 31.
RELATED: Disney World Unveils Brand New Spooky Treats for Halloween
Halloween lovers are already looking forward to the movies. One person tweeted, “I can’t even begin to explain how excited I am!!”
Fans holding their breath for Disney Channel’s Hocus Pocus remake just might have to settle for the Freeform marathon’s repeated showings of the original.
Bette Midler, who starred as Winifred Sanderson, told PEOPLE last October about the remake, “I know it’s cheap. It’s going to be cheap!”
“I’m not sure what they’re going to do with my character,” Midler said. “My character is very, very broad and I don’t know who they’re going to find to play that.”
Freeform’s schedule is below.
Oct. 1:
5pm/4c ParaNorman
7:10pm/6:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c ParaNorman
Oct.2
5pm/4c The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:30pm/5:30c Hocus Pocus
8:30pm/7:30c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University
12am/11c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Oct. 3
4pm/3c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
6:30pm/5:30c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University
9pm/8c Monster House
12am/11c The Final Girls
Oct. 4
5pm/4c ParaNorman
7pm/6c Monster House
9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991)
12am/11c Teen Spirit
Oct. 5
12:30pm/11:30c The Parent Trap (1998)
3:30pm/2:30c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
6:10pm/5:10c The Addams Family (1991)
8:20pm/7:20c The Goonies
12am/11c The Breakfast Club
Oct. 6
7am/6c The Parent Trap (1998)
10:10am/9:10c Monster House
12:20pm/11:20c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
2:50pm/1:50c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
4:55pm/3:55c The Goonies
7:35pm/6:35c Hocus Pocus
9:45pm/8:45c Maleficent
11:50pm/10:50c Warm Bodies
Oct. 7
7am/6c Monster House
9:10am/8:10c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
11:40am/10:40c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1:50pm/12:50c Alice in Wonderland (2010)
4:25pm/3:25c Hocus Pocus
6:35pm/5:35c Maleficent
8:40pm/7:40c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
11:20pm/10:20c Dark Shadows (2012)
RELATED VIDEO: Heidi Klum Reveals Inspiration Behind Thrilling Michael Jackson Halloween Costume: ‘He’s Always Such an Icon’
Oct. 8
4pm/3c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
6:30pm/5:30c Dark Shadows (2012)
9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991)
12am/11c Clue (1985)
Oct. 9
3pm/2c Jurassic Park (1993)
6pm/5c The Addams Family (1991)
8pm/7c Mrs. Doubtfire
12am/11c Warm Bodies
Oct. 10
3pm/2c The Lost World: Jurassic Park
6pm/5c Mrs. Doubtfire
9pm/8c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c ParaNorman
Oct. 11
4:30pm/3:30c ParaNorman
6:40pm/5:40c Hocus Pocus
8:50pm/7:50c Despicable Me
12am/11c The Boxtrolls
Oct. 12
2pm/1c The Boxtrolls
4:10pm/3:10c Disney’s Bolt
6:20pm/5:20c Despicable Me
8:30pm/7:30c Disney’s Frozen
12am/11c Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Oct. 13
7am/6c ParaNorman
9:05am/8:05c Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame
11:10am/10:10c Disney’s Bolt
1:15pm/12:15c The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:50pm/1:50c Hocus Pocus
5pm/4c Disney’s Frozen
7:25pm/6:25c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
9:30pm/8:30c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University
12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)
Oct. 14
7am/6c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
9:30am/8:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas
11:10am/10:10c The Addams Family (1991)
1:15pm/12:15c Hocus Pocus
3:25pm/2:25c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
5:30pm/4:30c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University
8pm/7c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
9pm/8c Hotel Transylvania
11pm/10c The Parent Trap (1998)
Oct. 15
4pm/3c ParaNorman
6pm/5c Hotel Transylvania
8pm/7c The Parent Trap (1998)
12am/11c Monster House
Oct. 16
3:30pm/2:30c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
4:30pm/3:30c Monster House
6:30pm/5:30c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
8:55pm/7:55c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c Disney’s Mulan
Oct. 17
2pm/1c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
4:30pm/3:30c Disney’s Mulan
6:30pm/5:30c Hocus Pocus
8:30pm/7:30c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)
Oct. 18
4pm/3c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
6:30pm/5:30c Dark Shadows (2012)
9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991)
12am/11c Maggie
Oct. 19
3:30pm/2:30c Dark Shadows (2012)
6:10pm/5:10c The Goonies
8:50pm/7:50c Hotel Transylvania
12am/11c Monster House
Oct. 20
7am/6c Monster House
9:05am/8:05c ParaNorman
11:10am/10:10c Hocus Pocus
1:20pm/12:20c The Goonies
4pm/3c The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:35pm/4:35c Hotel Transylvania
7:40pm/6:40c Hocus Pocus
9:50pm/8:50c The Addams Family (1991)
11:55pm/10:55c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
RELATED: 16 Celebs Who Have Had Actual Ghost Encounters
Oct. 21
7am/6c ParaNorman
9am/8c Spooky Buddies
11:05am/10:05c Hocus Pocus
1:15pm/12:15c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
3:20pm/2:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas
5pm/4c The Addams Family (1991)
7:05pm/6:05c Hocus Pocus
9:15pm/8:15c Maleficent
11:20pm/10:20c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
Oct. 22
4pm/3c Maleficent
6:10pm/5:10c Hocus Pocus
8:20pm/7:20c The Witches of Eastwick
12am/11c Warm Bodies
Oct. 23
4pm/3c Hocus Pocus
6:10pm/5:10c The Witches of Eastwick
8:50pm/7:50c The Addams Family (1991)
12am/11c Monster House
Oct. 24
4pm/3c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
5pm/4c Monster House
7pm/6c The Addams Family (1991)
9pm/8c Hotel Transylvania
12am/11c Spooky Buddies
Oct. 25
4pm/3c Jurassic Park (1993)
7pm/6c Hotel Transylvania
9pm/8c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
12am/11c The Final Girls
Oct. 26
12:30pm/11:30c Jurassic Park (1993)
3:35pm/2:35c The Lost World: Jurassic Park
6:40pm/5:40c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c Teen Spirit
Oct. 27
7am/8c Dark Shadows (2012)
9:40am/8:40c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
12:20pm/11:20c The Addams Family (1991)
2:30pm/1:30c Hocus Pocus
4:40pm/3:40c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
6:50pm/5:50c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University
9:20pm/8:20c Hotel Transylvania
11:25pm/10:25c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!
11:55pm/10:55c ParaNorman
Oct. 28
7am/6c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
9:40am/8:40c The Addams Family
11:50am/10:50c Hocus Pocus
2pm/1c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!
2:30pm/1:30c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
4:35pm/3:35c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University
7:05pm/6:05c Hotel Transylvania
9:10pm/8:10c Hocus Pocus
11:20pm/10:20c The Goonies
RELATED: Target Just Dropped a Halloween Collection in Summer and We’re Not Even Mad Because it’s So Cute
Oct. 29
4:30pm/3:30c The Goonies
7:10pm/6:10c Disney’s Big Hero 6
9:20pm/8:20c 25th Anniversary Release – The Nightmare Before Christmas
12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)
Oct. 30
2:30pm/1:30c Disney’s Big Hero 6
4:40pm/3:40c Hocus Pocus
6:45pm/5:45c The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:25pm/7:25c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!
8:55pm/7:55c The Addams Family (1991)
12am/11c Warm Bodies
Oct. 31
7:30am/6:30c Hocus Pocus
11am/10c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!
11:30am/10:30c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:30pm/11:30c Hocus Pocus
2:40pm/1:40c Hocus Pocus
4:45pm/3:45c Hocus Pocus
6:50pm/5:50c Hocus Pocus
8:55pm/7:55c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c Hocus Pocus