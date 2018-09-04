Freeform Unveils the 31 Nights of Halloween Lineup — and It Has Lots of Hocus Pocus

Get those pumpkins ready: Halloween is about to last all October long.

Freeform is increasing its Halloween marathon from 13 to 31 days — and the network’s roster of films is sure to have you craving candy corn.

Full of frights, phantoms and fun, the 31 Nights of Halloween lineup includes favorites like The Parent TrapMonsters University, Maleficent and The Goonies. It all leads up to a Hocus Pocus marathon on Oct. 31.

Halloween lovers are already looking forward to the movies. One person tweeted, “I can’t even begin to explain how excited I am!!”

Fans holding their breath for Disney Channel’s Hocus Pocus remake just might have to settle for the Freeform marathon’s repeated showings of the original.

Bette Midler, who starred as Winifred Sanderson, told PEOPLE last October about the remake, “I know it’s cheap. It’s going to be cheap!”

“I’m not sure what they’re going to do with my character,” Midler said. “My character is very, very broad and I don’t know who they’re going to find to play that.”

Freeform’s schedule is below.

Oct. 1:

5pm/4c ParaNorman

7:10pm/6:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c ParaNorman

Oct.2

5pm/4c The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:30pm/5:30c Hocus Pocus

8:30pm/7:30c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University

12am/11c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Oct. 3

4pm/3c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

6:30pm/5:30c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University

9pm/8c Monster House

12am/11c The Final Girls

Oct. 4

5pm/4c ParaNorman

7pm/6c Monster House

9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991)

12am/11c Teen Spirit

Oct. 5

12:30pm/11:30c The Parent Trap (1998)

3:30pm/2:30c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

6:10pm/5:10c The Addams Family (1991)

8:20pm/7:20c The Goonies

12am/11c The Breakfast Club

Oct. 6

7am/6c The Parent Trap (1998)

10:10am/9:10c Monster House

12:20pm/11:20c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

2:50pm/1:50c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:55pm/3:55c The Goonies

7:35pm/6:35c Hocus Pocus

9:45pm/8:45c Maleficent

11:50pm/10:50c Warm Bodies

Oct. 7

7am/6c Monster House

9:10am/8:10c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

11:40am/10:40c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:50pm/12:50c Alice in Wonderland (2010)

4:25pm/3:25c Hocus Pocus

6:35pm/5:35c Maleficent

8:40pm/7:40c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

11:20pm/10:20c Dark Shadows (2012)

Oct. 8

4pm/3c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

6:30pm/5:30c Dark Shadows (2012)

9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991)

12am/11c Clue (1985)

Oct. 9

3pm/2c Jurassic Park (1993)

6pm/5c The Addams Family (1991)

8pm/7c Mrs. Doubtfire

12am/11c Warm Bodies

Oct. 10

3pm/2c The Lost World: Jurassic Park

6pm/5c Mrs. Doubtfire

9pm/8c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c ParaNorman

Oct. 11

4:30pm/3:30c ParaNorman

6:40pm/5:40c Hocus Pocus

8:50pm/7:50c Despicable Me

12am/11c The Boxtrolls

Oct. 12

2pm/1c The Boxtrolls

4:10pm/3:10c Disney’s Bolt

6:20pm/5:20c Despicable Me

8:30pm/7:30c Disney’s Frozen

12am/11c Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Oct. 13

7am/6c ParaNorman

9:05am/8:05c Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame

11:10am/10:10c Disney’s Bolt

1:15pm/12:15c The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:50pm/1:50c Hocus Pocus

5pm/4c Disney’s Frozen

7:25pm/6:25c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

9:30pm/8:30c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University

12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)

Oct. 14

7am/6c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

9:30am/8:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas

11:10am/10:10c The Addams Family (1991)

1:15pm/12:15c Hocus Pocus

3:25pm/2:25c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

5:30pm/4:30c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University

8pm/7c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

9pm/8c Hotel Transylvania

11pm/10c The Parent Trap (1998)

Oct. 15

4pm/3c ParaNorman

6pm/5c Hotel Transylvania

8pm/7c The Parent Trap (1998)

12am/11c Monster House

Oct. 16

3:30pm/2:30c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

4:30pm/3:30c Monster House

6:30pm/5:30c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

8:55pm/7:55c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c Disney’s Mulan

Oct. 17

2pm/1c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

4:30pm/3:30c Disney’s Mulan

6:30pm/5:30c Hocus Pocus

8:30pm/7:30c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)

Oct. 18

4pm/3c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

6:30pm/5:30c Dark Shadows (2012)

9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991)

12am/11c Maggie

Oct. 19

3:30pm/2:30c Dark Shadows (2012)

6:10pm/5:10c The Goonies

8:50pm/7:50c Hotel Transylvania

12am/11c Monster House

Oct. 20

7am/6c Monster House

9:05am/8:05c ParaNorman

11:10am/10:10c Hocus Pocus

1:20pm/12:20c The Goonies

4pm/3c The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:35pm/4:35c Hotel Transylvania

7:40pm/6:40c Hocus Pocus

9:50pm/8:50c The Addams Family (1991)

11:55pm/10:55c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Oct. 21

7am/6c ParaNorman

9am/8c Spooky Buddies

11:05am/10:05c Hocus Pocus

1:15pm/12:15c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:20pm/2:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas

5pm/4c The Addams Family (1991)

7:05pm/6:05c Hocus Pocus

9:15pm/8:15c Maleficent

11:20pm/10:20c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Oct. 22

4pm/3c Maleficent

6:10pm/5:10c Hocus Pocus

8:20pm/7:20c The Witches of Eastwick

12am/11c Warm Bodies

Oct. 23

4pm/3c Hocus Pocus

6:10pm/5:10c The Witches of Eastwick

8:50pm/7:50c The Addams Family (1991)

12am/11c Monster House

Oct. 24

4pm/3c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

5pm/4c Monster House

7pm/6c The Addams Family (1991)

9pm/8c Hotel Transylvania

12am/11c Spooky Buddies

Oct. 25

4pm/3c Jurassic Park (1993)

7pm/6c Hotel Transylvania

9pm/8c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

12am/11c The Final Girls

Oct. 26

12:30pm/11:30c Jurassic Park (1993)

3:35pm/2:35c The Lost World: Jurassic Park

6:40pm/5:40c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c Teen Spirit

Oct. 27

7am/8c Dark Shadows (2012)

9:40am/8:40c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

12:20pm/11:20c The Addams Family (1991)

2:30pm/1:30c Hocus Pocus

4:40pm/3:40c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

6:50pm/5:50c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University

9:20pm/8:20c Hotel Transylvania

11:25pm/10:25c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

11:55pm/10:55c ParaNorman

Oct. 28

7am/6c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

9:40am/8:40c The Addams Family

11:50am/10:50c Hocus Pocus

2pm/1c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

2:30pm/1:30c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

4:35pm/3:35c Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University

7:05pm/6:05c Hotel Transylvania

9:10pm/8:10c Hocus Pocus

11:20pm/10:20c The Goonies

Oct. 29

4:30pm/3:30c The Goonies

7:10pm/6:10c Disney’s Big Hero 6

9:20pm/8:20c 25th Anniversary Release – The Nightmare Before Christmas

12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)

Oct. 30

2:30pm/1:30c Disney’s Big Hero 6

4:40pm/3:40c Hocus Pocus

6:45pm/5:45c The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:25pm/7:25c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

8:55pm/7:55c The Addams Family (1991)

12am/11c Warm Bodies

Oct. 31

7:30am/6:30c Hocus Pocus

11am/10c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

11:30am/10:30c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:30pm/11:30c Hocus Pocus

2:40pm/1:40c Hocus Pocus

4:45pm/3:45c Hocus Pocus

6:50pm/5:50c Hocus Pocus

8:55pm/7:55c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c Hocus Pocus

