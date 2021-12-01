Home Alone, Love Actually and More: See Freeform's Full 25 Days of Christmas 2021 Schedule
Christmas favorites will be streaming on Freeform all day, every day, through Dec. 25
The holidays are here, and Freeform is officially in the Christmas spirit!
Wednesday marked the start of the network's annual 25 Days of Christmas celebration, and this year features some nostalgic picks that will give movie fans that cozy feeling.
Modern classic Christmas films like The Santa Claus, Home Alone, Love Actually and Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas are on this year's roster, joined by some perennial family favorites including the Toy Story films.
For after the kids are asleep, Freeform's lineup gets a little more adult on Dec. 14 with the network premiere of Jennifer Aniston's 2016 film Office Christmas Party.
Here's the full schedule:
Wednesday, Dec. 1
7 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs
10:30 a.m. – The Simpsons
11:05 a.m. – The Santa Clause
1:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
3:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
5:50 p.m. – Home Alone
8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12–2 a.m. – The Simpsons
Thursday, Dec. 2
7 a.m. – The Mistle-tones
10:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
1:05 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
3:10 p.m. – Home Alone
5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12–2 a.m. – The Simpsons
Friday, Dec. 3
7 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
9:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way
11:35 a.m.–4:35 p.m. – Family Guy
4:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Saturday, Dec. 4
7 a.m. – The Simpsons
7:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way
9:35 a.m. – Prancer Returns
11:40 a.m. – Home Alone 3
1:50 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
3:55 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
6:05 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
7:10 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
7:45 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
8:50 p.m. – Home Alone
11:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Sunday, Dec. 5
7 a.m. – Prancer Returns
9:05 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
10:05 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
12:10 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
2:15 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
5 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
5:35 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:40 p.m. – Home Alone
9:10 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:50 p.m. – Daddy's Home 2
Monday, Dec. 6
7 a.m. – It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
10:30 a.m. – The Simpsons
11 a.m. – Daddy's Home 2
1:10 p.m. – Home Alone
3:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause
8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
12 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Tuesday, Dec. 7
7 a.m. – Stealing Christmas
11 a.m. – Home Alone
1:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:10 p.m. – Jingle All the Way
6:15 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12 a.m. – Arthur Christmas
Wednesday, Dec. 8
7 a.m. – Snow
11 a.m. – Jingle All the Way
1 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
3 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
5 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
9:30 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
12–2 a.m. – The Simpsons
Thursday, Dec. 9
7 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze
10:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause
1:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
3:50 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
5:50 p.m. – Home Alone
8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12 a.m. – Snowglobe
Friday, Dec. 10
7 a.m. – Call Me Claus
9 a.m.–12 p.m. – Family Guy
12 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
2:35 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:10 p.m. – Home Alone
6:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00–2 a.m. – Family Guy
Saturday, Dec. 11
7 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
9:05 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
9:35 a.m. – The Star (2017)
11:40 a.m. – Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
1:10 p.m. – Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
2:40 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)
3:10 p.m. – Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)
5:10 p.m. – Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)
7:15 p.m. – Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)
9:45 p.m. – Toy Story 4 (Disney-Pixar)
11:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 12
7 a.m. – The Star (2017)
9 a.m. – Jingle All the Way
11 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
1:05 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
3:10 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
5:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause
7:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
9:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12 a.m. – Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist
Monday, Dec. 13
7 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs
10:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause
1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
4:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00–2 a.m. – Family Guy
Tuesday, Dec. 14
7 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas
10:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way
12:30 p.m. – "Love Actually"
3:30 p.m. – Home Alone
6 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:30 p.m. – Office Christmas Party (Freeform Premiere)
12 a.m. – The Night Before
Wednesday, Dec. 15
7 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy
11 a.m. – Office Christmas Party
1:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause
3:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
6:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12–2 a.m. – Family Guy
Thursday, Dec. 16
7 a.m. – Black Nativity
10:30 a.m. – The Preacher's Wife
1 p.m. – Almost Christmas
3:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12–2 a.m. – The Simpsons
Friday, Dec. 17
7–9 a.m. – Family Guy
9 a.m. – Love Actually
12 p.m. – Home Alone
2:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
5:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause
7:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
9:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:55 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
Saturday, Dec. 18
7:35 a.m. – Love Actually
10:45 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
12:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause
3:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
5:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
7:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
9:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:20 a.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 19
7 a.m. – The Middle
7:30 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
9:30 a.m. – Home Alone 3
11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
1:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
4:10 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
6:10 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
6:45 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
7:50 p.m. – Home Alone
10:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
1 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Monday, Dec. 20
7 a.m. – Prancer Returns
10:30 a.m. – Home Alone
1 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
3:35 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
4:40 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
5:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause
8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
12 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Tuesday, Dec. 21
7–9 a.m. – Family Guy
10:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way
12:30 p.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
1 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
2 p.m. – Daddy's Home 2
4 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
6 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12–2 a.m. – Family Guy
Wednesday, Dec. 22
7 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way
9:30 a.m. – Love the Coopers
12 p.m. – Daddy's Home 2
2:05 p.m. – Home Alone
4:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Thursday, Dec. 23
7 a.m. – It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
9 a.m. – Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
10:30 a.m. – Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
12 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
2:05 p.m. – The Star (2017)
4:05 p.m. – Home Alone
6:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
Friday, Dec. 24
7 a.m. – Prancer Returns
10:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11 a.m. – The Star (2017)
1 p.m. – Home Alone
3:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
9 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
10 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12–2 a.m. – Family Guy
Saturday, Dec. 25
7 a.m. – Arthur Christmas
9:10 a.m. – The Santa Clause
11:20 a.m. – The Santa Clause 2
1:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
5:05 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
5:40 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:45 p.m. – Home Alone
9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
Unfortunately, none of these channels solve the age-old question: Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? Guess that one will just have to be settled off screen.