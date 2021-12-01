Christmas favorites will be streaming on Freeform all day, every day, through Dec. 25

Home Alone, Love Actually and More: See Freeform's Full 25 Days of Christmas 2021 Schedule

Home Alone 2 - Lost In New York

The holidays are here, and Freeform is officially in the Christmas spirit!

Wednesday marked the start of the network's annual 25 Days of Christmas celebration, and this year features some nostalgic picks that will give movie fans that cozy feeling.

Modern classic Christmas films like The Santa Claus, Home Alone, Love Actually and Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas are on this year's roster, joined by some perennial family favorites including the Toy Story films.

For after the kids are asleep, Freeform's lineup gets a little more adult on Dec. 14 with the network premiere of Jennifer Aniston's 2016 film Office Christmas Party.

Here's the full schedule:

Wednesday, Dec. 1

7 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs

10:30 a.m. – The Simpsons

11:05 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

3:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12–2 a.m. – The Simpsons

Thursday, Dec. 2

7 a.m. – The Mistle-tones

10:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

1:05 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

3:10 p.m. – Home Alone

5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12–2 a.m. – The Simpsons

Friday, Dec. 3

7 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

9:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

11:35 a.m.–4:35 p.m. – Family Guy

4:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Saturday, Dec. 4

7 a.m. – The Simpsons

7:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

9:35 a.m. – Prancer Returns

11:40 a.m. – Home Alone 3

1:50 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

3:55 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

6:05 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

7:10 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

7:45 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

8:50 p.m. – Home Alone

11:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Sunday, Dec. 5

7 a.m. – Prancer Returns

9:05 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

10:05 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

12:10 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

2:15 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

5 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:35 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:40 p.m. – Home Alone

9:10 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:50 p.m. – Daddy's Home 2

Monday, Dec. 6

7 a.m. – It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

10:30 a.m. – The Simpsons

11 a.m. – Daddy's Home 2

1:10 p.m. – Home Alone

3:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

12 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Tuesday, Dec. 7

7 a.m. – Stealing Christmas

11 a.m. – Home Alone

1:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:10 p.m. – Jingle All the Way

6:15 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

Wednesday, Dec. 8

7 a.m. – Snow

11 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

1 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

3 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

5 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

9:30 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

12–2 a.m. – The Simpsons

Thursday, Dec. 9

7 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze

10:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

3:50 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12 a.m. – Snowglobe

Friday, Dec. 10

7 a.m. – Call Me Claus

9 a.m.–12 p.m. – Family Guy

12 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

2:35 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:10 p.m. – Home Alone

6:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00–2 a.m. – Family Guy

Saturday, Dec. 11

7 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

9:05 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

9:35 a.m. – The Star (2017)

11:40 a.m. – Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

1:10 p.m. – Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

2:40 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)

3:10 p.m. – Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)

5:10 p.m. – Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)

7:15 p.m. – Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)

9:45 p.m. – Toy Story 4 (Disney-Pixar)

11:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 12

7 a.m. – The Star (2017)

9 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

11 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

1:05 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

3:10 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

5:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

7:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

9:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12 a.m. – Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist

Monday, Dec. 13

7 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs

10:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

4:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00–2 a.m. – Family Guy

Tuesday, Dec. 14

7 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas

10:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

12:30 p.m. – "Love Actually"

3:30 p.m. – Home Alone

6 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:30 p.m. – Office Christmas Party (Freeform Premiere)

12 a.m. – The Night Before

Wednesday, Dec. 15

7 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy

11 a.m. – Office Christmas Party

1:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause

3:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

6:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12–2 a.m. – Family Guy

Thursday, Dec. 16

7 a.m. – Black Nativity

10:30 a.m. – The Preacher's Wife

1 p.m. – Almost Christmas

3:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12–2 a.m. – The Simpsons

Friday, Dec. 17

7–9 a.m. – Family Guy

9 a.m. – Love Actually

12 p.m. – Home Alone

2:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause

7:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

9:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:55 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

Saturday, Dec. 18

7:35 a.m. – Love Actually

10:45 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

12:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause

3:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

5:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

9:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:20 a.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 19

7 a.m. – The Middle

7:30 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

9:30 a.m. – Home Alone 3

11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

4:10 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

6:10 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

6:45 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:50 p.m. – Home Alone

10:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

1 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Monday, Dec. 20

7 a.m. – Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m. – Home Alone

1 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

3:35 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

4:40 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

12 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Tuesday, Dec. 21

7–9 a.m. – Family Guy

10:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

12:30 p.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

1 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

2 p.m. – Daddy's Home 2

4 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

6 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12–2 a.m. – Family Guy

Wednesday, Dec. 22

7 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

9:30 a.m. – Love the Coopers

12 p.m. – Daddy's Home 2

2:05 p.m. – Home Alone

4:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Thursday, Dec. 23

7 a.m. – It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

9 a.m. – Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

10:30 a.m. – Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

12 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

2:05 p.m. – The Star (2017)

4:05 p.m. – Home Alone

6:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

Friday, Dec. 24

7 a.m. – Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11 a.m. – The Star (2017)

1 p.m. – Home Alone

3:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

9 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

12–2 a.m. – Family Guy

Saturday, Dec. 25

7 a.m. – Arthur Christmas

9:10 a.m. – The Santa Clause

11:20 a.m. – The Santa Clause 2

1:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

5:05 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:40 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:45 p.m. – Home Alone

9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

As ever, Lifetime and Hallmark also offer a full suite of 2021 Christmas releases.