Freddie Highmore Reveals He Got Married to a 'Wonderful Woman': 'I Feel Very Happy'

The Good Doctor star did not share the identity of his new wife

Freddie Highmore has quietly tied the knot.

The Good Doctor star, 29, revealed that he's married during Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the host pointed out his wedding band.

"Yes, I got married," he said. "It's funny — ever since I've been wearing this ring, people have been asking me if I'm married, so I figured I should clarify it."

"I'm not going to jump up and down on the couch on the talk show and express my excitement that way," Highmore told Jimmy Kimmel. "I know that you do that in America. But I'm as happy as a Brit can be and I'm married to a very wonderful woman now. So yes, I feel very happy."

The Bates Motel alum confirmed that his new wife is also British, but didn't reveal her identity. He also said he's still getting used to the word "wife."

"I just still can't get over the terminology and the vocab — like, a 'married man' just sounds very old and 'my wife' sounds very possessive," he said. "We don't really use that yet, but we just point to the rings and be like, 'Here, look, make or draw your own conclusions.'"

As for whether she uses "my husband," Highmore said, "I feel like that sounds a little bit better. It's just the 'my wife' — I don't know."

"Yeah, you're going to have to loosen up a little," joked Kimmel, 53.

Highmore noted that "it's still early days," adding, "Thank you for the tips!"