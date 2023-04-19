Freddie Highmore Says He Was Once Forced to Hide in a Broom Closet to Avoid Being Seen by a Demanding TV Host

The British actor said the unnamed TV host "doesn't like seeing guests" before filming

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 19, 2023 11:13 AM

Freddie Highmore isn't the first talk show guest to have a bizarre experience, but his might just take the cake.

The British actor, 31, revealed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday that he once had to hide in a broom closet to avoid running into an unnamed TV host.

"I'm trying to avoid saying the name, but this host doesn't like seeing guests beforehand," The Good Doctor star said. "So I was coming backstage with a couple of the producers and they looked up and they saw the host at the end of the corridor and they were really, really scared."

Highmore said the producers "grabbed me and they threw me into the next door that was right by the hallway, and it was a broom closet — a dark broom closet."

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! – “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Monday, April 17 included Freddie Highmore (“The Good Doctor”), Amanda Peet (“Fatal Attraction”), and musical guest Dinner Party.
Freddie Highmore on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Randy Holmes/ABC

The Bates Motel star continued, "I was there for about a minute and they were like these sort of Secret Service agents on their phones like, 'Are we clear? Are we clear? Have they gone? Can we bring him out?' Terrified."

"And then just walked out as if nothing happened!" he added.

By contrast, Highmore called the backstage atmosphere at Kimmel's ABC talk show "the best setup." He quipped, "So this is a much more pleasant way of spending my evening," before adding with a laugh, "Thank you for being a decent human being."

Kimmel, 55, jokingly tried to get Highmore to name-drop the host, saying, "Kathie Lee Gifford did that to you?" Highmore replied with a laugh, "Close."

The talk show host then asked Highmore if he mentioned the incident when he appeared on the undisclosed show. "I'm not sure if they knew," he said. "I haven't said to this person. I thought it wasn't a good moment to say, 'Nice to see you. I was just put in a broom closet.'"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Freddie Highmore arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Freddie Highmore. Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty

During Highmore's last appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2021, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star revealed that he had gotten married to a "wonderful woman."

"It's funny — ever since I've been wearing this ring, people have been asking me if I'm married, so I figured I should clarify it," he said. "But I'm as happy as a Brit can be and I'm married to a very wonderful woman now. So yes, I feel very happy."

Highmore also said that he's still getting used to the word "wife." During his appearance on Monday, Kimmel asked the actor if he had gotten used to the terminology yet.

"It is a little odd still," he admitted. "I'm used to the ring, I don't really play around with it as much, at the start you're constantly fiddling with it. Fiddling? Yeah, that sounds OK. But yeah, [saying] 'my wife' is still a little odd."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET, and Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET, both on on ABC.

Related Articles
Matt Damon Jimmy Kimmel
A Timeline of Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel's 'Feud'
Howie Mandel and wife Terry Soil arrive to the 15th Annual Race to Erase MS at the Hyatt Regency on May 2, 2008 in Century City, California
Who Is Howie Mandel's Wife? All About Terry Mandel
Ben Affleck Acts as Peacemaker in Matt Damon’s Ongoing ‘Feud’ with Jimmy Kimmel
Ben Affleck Acts as Peacemaker in Matt Damon's Ongoing 'Feud' with Jimmy Kimmel
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon attend Amazon Studios' World Premiere Of "AIR" after party on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Matt Damon Jokes Jimmy Kimmel Is a 'Terrible Human Being' on 'AIR' Red Carpet: A 'Bad Man'
Eric Winter, Roselyn Sanchez Defend Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria's Close Friends Defend Her After Slam from 'Grumpy' 'Y&R' Star Eric Braeden
Freddie Highmore
Freddie Highmore Reveals He Got Married to a 'Wonderful Woman': 'I Feel Very Happy'
Ke Huy Quan, winner of the Best Supporting Actor award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Ke Huy Quan Crashes 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' After Oscar Win: 'Can't Let the Best Day of My Life End'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xxg4DHDEJ7M&ab_channel=LIVEKellyandRyan Credit to Live with Kelly and Ryan
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Take Flight in 'Top Gun' Spoof for 'Live' After Oscar Show — Watch
Jimmy Kimmel (L) and Molly McNearney arrives for 2018 From Paris with Love Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Jimmy Kimmel's Wife? All About Molly McNearney
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel Says Chris Rock 'Should Be Proud' How He Kept His Cool After Will Smith Slap at Oscars
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen attend the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity at Hollywood Palladium on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen's Relationship Timeline
SNOOP DOGG, GEORGE CLOONEY, JIMMY KIMMEL
George Clooney, Snoop Dogg and Chris Martin Recreate 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Premiere 20 Years Later
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Relationship Timeline
Dean Unglert (L) and Caelynn Miller-Keyes (R) attend the Belles Beach House opening at Belles Beach House on October 16, 2021 in Venice, California
Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes' Relationship Timeline
Nancy Juvonen and host Jimmy Fallon attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Jimmy Fallon's Wife? All About Film Producer Nancy Juvonen
Howard Stern and Beth Stern attend the Tribeca Teaches benefit screening of "Silver Linings Playbook" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on November 12, 2012 in New York City
Howard Stern and Beth Stern's Relationship Timeline