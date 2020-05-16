Fred Willard's Life in Photos: From Improv Comedy to Best in Show & Modern Family

On the Jan. 15, 2020, episode of Modern Family, titled "Legacy," Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) shared one final goodbye with his father Frank (Willard), who died of old age in the episode. Willard starred on the ABC comedy series as Frank for 14 episodes across all 11 seasons (2009-2020). In 2010, the role garnered Willard an Emmy nomination for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series.