Comic Actor Fred Willard's Cause of Death Revealed

According to his death certificate, Fred Willard suffered from several underlying health conditions

Fred Willard's cause of death has been revealed.

The comedic star died of cardiac arrest, TMZ reports. According to his death certificate, obtained by the outlet, Willard suffered from several underlying health conditions, including myelodysplastic syndrome and coronary artery disease.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He died in his home at 6:45 p.m. on May 15. He was 86.

The death certificate also states that the Ohio-native was buried in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on May 26.

At the time of his death, his daughter Hope Mulbarger told PEOPLE her father died "peacefully."

"My father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end," she told PEOPLE in a statement. "We loved him so very much!"

Image zoom Fred Willard

Willard's death came less than two years after his wife Mary died at 71. The pair had been married since 1968 and had one daughter.

Willard, whose numerous credits include Best in Show, This Is Spinal Tap, Everybody Loves Raymond and Modern Family, was remembered by his many costars.

"A fond farewell to Mr. Fred Willard," actress Jamie Lee Curtis, whose husband Christopher Guest had worked with Willard extensively over the years, wrote in an Instagram tribute."How lucky we all are that we got to witness his great gifts. Thanks for the deep belly laughs. You are now with Mary. Home safe."

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1261732196240375808&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpeople.com%2Ftv%2Ffred-willard-dead-at-86%2F

"Rest In Peace sweet @Fred_Willard," wrote his Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson. "You will always be a true original and I am so honored that our lives intersected. No one will ever come close to replacing your genius."