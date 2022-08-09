Fred Savage's 'Wonder Years' Reboot Colleagues Allege Sexual Harassment and Assault: 'His Eyes Would Go Dead'

Dark new details surrounding Fred Savage's abrupt firing from ABC's reboot of The Wonder Years are surfacing.

On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter published accounts of six female crew members alleging sexual harassment by Savage, 46. The story details the series of events leading up to the women sending a complaint to Disney and speaking to a human resources executive about their concerns with Savage's behavior toward women on set.

Per the report, the group of women are claiming they "saw two very different sides of Savage: a charismatic, seemingly supportive colleague and a far darker, angrier alter ego." They also claim he "could flip to the latter persona in an instant and in such moments, one says, 'His eyes would go dead.'" But one woman said he never behaved this way in front of actors or executives, who would only "see his absolute perfect, best face."

One former female employee described an encounter she said she had with Savage when she joined the crew for a night out at a local bar. Upon exiting the stall of the women's restroom, she claimed Savage was waiting for her. He allegedly proceeded to push her against a wall and "put his mouth on mine very forcefully." She was able to thwart his advances and leave, later ignoring an apology text from him on the matter.

Representatives for ABC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but Savage did issue a statement to THR: "Since I was 6 years old, I have worked on hundreds of sets with thousands of people, and have always strived to contribute to an inclusive, safe and supportive work environment," it read.

"It is devastating to learn that there are co-workers who feel I have fallen short of these goals. While there are some incidents being reported that absolutely did not and could not have happened, any one person who feels hurt or offended by my actions is one person too many," the statement continued.

Eric McCandless via Getty

In another allegation, a female crew member claimed there was a "strangeness" between a much younger woman working on the crew and Savage, who is married to and shares three children with Jennifer Lynn Stone.

The report claimed that many "had become concerned" as the young crew member moved into Savage's home in Atlanta, where the reboot films. Savage reportedly bought her gifts and discussed "what they would do together in the future," but the young woman — who declined to comment for the report — was "fearful" of Savage.

The women who reported Savage said their "concern for the younger crewmember was the primary motivator" for doing so.

Savage concluded his statement to THR: "I will work to address and change any behavior that has negatively affected anyone, as nothing in this world is more important to me than being a supportive co-worker, friend, husband, father and person."

The Wonder Years reboot. Erika Doss/ABC

The Wonder Years premiered on ABC in September 2021. It was renewed for a second season in May.

News of Savage's firing from the well-reviewed series also broke in May. At the time, a spokesperson for 20th Television confirmed to PEOPLE that they were "made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct" tied to the former child star.

"As is policy, an investigation was launched," the statement continued. "Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years."

Though the company didn't specify what exactly the allegations were, a source told PEOPLE that Savage was "quick to anger" on various show sets. He would also often overshoot, which is commonly done industry-wide but makes things harder for the crew.

"He works his crews pretty hard by always doing more takes than necessary," the insider says. "Some directors just overshoot. Sometimes they feel like they didn't get the performance or want to try another angle or things like that. He overshoots and the days are longer, therefore giving more opportunities to snap at people."

Per a second source, Savage could "have a temper and occasional outbursts."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Savage had previously faced allegations on the original Wonder Years set. Vanity Fair reported that Savage and costar Jason Hervey were sued by costume designer Monique Long, who claimed the pair's verbal and physical harassment made it hard for her to work and eventually led to her firing.

Even though the issue was later settled and dropped, Alley Mills — who played the two actors' TV mom — claimed in January 2018 that this incident resulted in the show's 1993 cancellation.

Later that year, Savage was hit with a gender-based lawsuit while working on The Grinder. Costume designer Youngjoo Hwang claimed the actor created an uncomfortable work environment, which Savage denied. A judge dismissed the case.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.