"He gets pissed off on set and gets annoyed. And it's a flaw," a source tells PEOPLE after Fred Savage was fired from ABC's The Wonder Years reboot over misconduct allegations

Fred Savage Is 'Taking a Break' to Learn How He 'Could Be Doing Better' After Wonder Years Firing

Fred Savage is taking time to reflect on his professional behavior after his firing from ABC's The Wonder Years reboot.

A source tells PEOPLE that the former child star, 45, is "taking a break" following accusations of on-set misconduct against Savage that led to his dismissal last week, shortly before the show was renewed for season 2 on Friday.

"People thought he wasn't treating people well, there were a couple complaints. But now he's taking a break," the source says. "Instead of him being like, 'Screw you for saying this to me,' he's like, 'OK, well if that's how people are feeling, I need to figure out what I could be doing better.' "

"He's had an incredible career directing TV, and sometimes, he gets pissed off on set and gets annoyed. And it's a flaw. It is what it is," the insider adds.

Savage was fired from his role as an executive producer and director on The Wonder Years last week after he was accused of "inappropriate conduct," a spokesperson for 20th Television confirmed to PEOPLE after Deadline first reported the news.

"Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched," the rep said. "Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years."

A rep for Savage has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Other sources have told PEOPLE that Savage has been "quick to anger" on set as his process includes overshooting, a common practice in the industry that can be tough on crews.

"He overshoots and the days are longer, therefore giving more opportunities to snap at people," the insider added, as another source noted that Savage "can have a temper and occasional outbursts."

Savage previously starred as Kevin Arnold in the original The Wonder Years, the beloved coming-of-age series set in the '60s and '70s, which aired for six seasons from 1988 to 1993 on ABC. The network debuted the reboot last September, focusing on a Black middle-class family living in Montgomery, Alabama, during the 1960s.

The Princess Bride actor has faced other allegations of on-set misconduct in the past, as his Wonder Years onscreen mom Alley Mills claimed in 2018 that a sexual harassment lawsuit against Savage and costar Jason Hervey led to the show's 1993 cancellation.

According to Vanity Fair, costume designer Monique Long claimed that she couldn't do her job properly due to physical and verbal harassment from the actors. The lawsuit was settled out of court and subsequently dropped.