Fred Savage Says He'll Remember His First Kiss on The Wonder Years Set 'Forever': 'I Was So Scared'
Nobody knows nostalgia quite as well as Fred Savage, who came to fame playing Kevin Arnold in the seminal '80s drama — based in the 1960s and '70s — The Wonder Years. And now he's directing and producing a Wonder Years reboot set in the same time period, following a Black family in Alabama. Savage looks back on some of his fondest memories from his childhood on the show, and explains why this reboot is so great.