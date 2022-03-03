Fred Savage Says He'll Remember His First Kiss on The Wonder Years Set 'Forever': 'I Was So Scared'

By People Staff March 03, 2022 12:13 PM
Nobody knows nostalgia quite as well as Fred Savage, who came to fame playing Kevin Arnold in the seminal '80s drama — based in the 1960s and '70s — The Wonder Years. And now he's directing and producing a Wonder Years reboot set in the same time period, following a Black family in Alabama. Savage looks back on some of his fondest memories from his childhood on the show, and explains why this reboot is so great.

