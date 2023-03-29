'Freaks and Geeks' Reunion! See the '90s Cult Favorite Stars in 'Dungeons & Dragons' : 'Time Really Flies'

"Time really flies when you're playing D&D," said Freaks and Geeks alum Samm Levine

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 12:41 PM
Freaks and Geeks Reunion! How the '90s Favorites Joined Forces on Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Samm Levine, Martin Starr, and John Francis Daley
Samm Levine, John Francis Daley and Martin Starr. Photo: Dungeons & Dragons Movie/Twitter

Freaks and Geeks reunion alert!

Former costars John Francis Daley, Samm Levine and Martin Starr joined forces once again to play the famous role-playing game in an ad for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which Daley co-wrote and co-directed.

In the ad, unveiled on the D&D movie's official Twitter page on Tuesday, the actors once again play the popular tabletop game that their characters often enjoyed in the Judd Apatow-produced 1999 series centered around students at the fictional William McKinley High School near Detroit.

"We should probably wrap it up it's getting kind of late. We've been playing for ... 23 years?" says Daley as he looks at his watch in the ad, which also references Carols the Dwarf, a character created by James Franco's Daniel Desario in the NBC cult favorite that also starred Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Busy Philipps and Linda Cardellini.

"Time really flies when you're playing D&D," adds Levine before asking Starr, "How long you had that beard?" "I don't know. You?" replies Starr. Levine then grabs his own beard and says, "Huh, not sure." He continues, "Well I should get going. My parents are probably worried. If my parents are still alive...."

Daley then notes that Dungeons & Dragons is "such a fun game" and suggests someone should make it into a movie one day, something the trio laughs off. "That would never work," Levine says. "That's truly the stupidest idea in the world," adds Daley.

"I hope that never happens," continues Levine, who is reassured by Daley, "It won't."

FREAKS AND GEEKS -- Season 1 -- Pictured: (l-r) Samm Levine as Neal Schweiber, John Francis Daley as Sam Weir, Martin Starr as Bill Haverchuck
Freaks and Geeks. Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Daley and his Vacation, Game Night and Horrible Bosses Jonathan Goldstein collaborated once again on the upcoming D&D movie.

The fantasy film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith and Hugh Grant.

In December, Grant told Collider why he was drawn to the project: "I think maybe what I responded to most in their script was that it's about losers. This little band of comrades, they're all a bit crap."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits theaters Friday.

