'Freaks and Geeks' Reunion! See the '90s Cult Favorite Stars in 'Dungeons & Dragons' : 'Time Really Flies'

Freaks and Geeks reunion alert!

Former costars John Francis Daley, Samm Levine and Martin Starr joined forces once again to play the famous role-playing game in an ad for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which Daley co-wrote and co-directed.

In the ad, unveiled on the D&D movie's official Twitter page on Tuesday, the actors once again play the popular tabletop game that their characters often enjoyed in the Judd Apatow-produced 1999 series centered around students at the fictional William McKinley High School near Detroit.

"We should probably wrap it up it's getting kind of late. We've been playing for ... 23 years?" says Daley as he looks at his watch in the ad, which also references Carols the Dwarf, a character created by James Franco's Daniel Desario in the NBC cult favorite that also starred Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Busy Philipps and Linda Cardellini.

"Time really flies when you're playing D&D," adds Levine before asking Starr, "How long you had that beard?" "I don't know. You?" replies Starr. Levine then grabs his own beard and says, "Huh, not sure." He continues, "Well I should get going. My parents are probably worried. If my parents are still alive...."

Daley then notes that Dungeons & Dragons is "such a fun game" and suggests someone should make it into a movie one day, something the trio laughs off. "That would never work," Levine says. "That's truly the stupidest idea in the world," adds Daley.

"I hope that never happens," continues Levine, who is reassured by Daley, "It won't."

Freaks and Geeks. Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Daley and his Vacation, Game Night and Horrible Bosses Jonathan Goldstein collaborated once again on the upcoming D&D movie.

The fantasy film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith and Hugh Grant.

In December, Grant told Collider why he was drawn to the project: "I think maybe what I responded to most in their script was that it's about losers. This little band of comrades, they're all a bit crap."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits theaters Friday.