20 Years Later, Where Is the Cast of Freaks & Geeks Now?

Twenty years ago, Cardellini played Lindsay, a high school girl trying her best to fit in with the slacker group at school (a.k.a. the freaks), despite actually being pretty smart and driven.

Before starring in Freaks and Geeks, Cardellini had small roles on shows like Kenan & Kel and Boy Meets World.

Now… Cardellini went on to star in movies like Legally Blonde, Scooby-Doo (both the original and the sequel) and Brokeback Mountain. Her stint on Freaks and Geeks wasn’t her last on television: Cardellini spent six years on ER, and appeared on New Girl and Mad Men (which earned her an Emmy nomination). She’s also known for her role on Bloodline, and can currently be seen starring alongside Christina Applegate on Dead to Me.