'Frasier' Staffer Reveals Script from Revival Show Pilot: 'And So It Begins. Again.'

The Frasier revival show's pilot pays homage to the first episode of the original series, led by Kelsey Grammer

By
Published on January 31, 2023 10:10 AM
FRASIER -- Season 6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, David Hyde Pierce as Dr. Niles Crane, Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, John Mahoney as Martin Crane, Moose as Eddie, Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon, Dan Butler as Bob 'Bulldog' Briscoe
Photo: Bill Reitzel/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

We're listening…

The Frasier revival show is officially making its way to air! A tweet from staffer Jeff Greenberg on Monday confirmed that production is progressing. Sharing a photo of the pilot episode's script, Greenberg wrote: "And so it begins. Again."

The script had Joe Christalli and Chris Harris named as writers while James Burrow — who previously helped direct the original series — is listed as the director. The first episode is titled "The Good Father," echoing the original Frasier pilot titled "The Good Son."

Kelsey Grammer — who led Frasier as the show's titular character — will step back into the shoes of the radio psychiatrist, while also acting as executive producer. The series has been ordered for one season at Paramout+, Deadline reported in October.

The only plot detail revealed thus far is that Grammer's Fraiser Crane will continue his business in a new city, leaving Seattle behind.

Grammer, 67, previously praised the new show's script. At the time, he told Deadline that the writers were "in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of the Frasier reboot and it looks pretty good."

FRASIER -- Pictured: (l-r) Dan Butler as Bob 'Bulldog' Briscoe, Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, David Hyde Pierce as Dr. Miles Crane, Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon, John Mahoney as Martin Crane
NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"I've had a couple of runs through it, and I cried," he added. "So you know, I'm happy."

Grammer also told PEOPLE the show's rehearsals begin in February, a feat that occurred after working on the project behind the scenes for "six or seven years."

As for the city change, Grammer added, "[Frasier is] our brave little soldier that continues on in life, finding new challenges and a new love and new people and a new city and stuff like that."

Frasier Revival Show Pilot Officially Starts Filming: 'And So It Begins, Again'
Jeff Greenberg Twitter

The show will also keep old cast members at its heart after the death of John Mahoney as well as David Hyde Pierce's decision not to return as Niles.

"I'm really very excited about it, and we'll certainly always honor the past," Grammer also told PEOPLE. "We have to honor the fact that John Mahoney died and that Martin is no longer with us. We'll be dealing with that for sure."

There's still no premiere date set for the Fraiser reboot. In the meantime, fans can watch the original series on Hulu.

