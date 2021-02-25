Kelsey Grammer has played the character since 1984 when he was introduced on Cheers as Diane Chambers's love interest

Frasier is coming back!

On Wednesday, Paramount+ announced that the show will be revived for the streaming service, with original series star Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as Dr. Frasier Crane.

"Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I'd like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world," Grammer said in a statement. "I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."

Grammer, 66, has played the character since 1984, when he was introduced on Cheers as Diane Chambers' love interest. He also made special appearances in Wings, which was produced and created by Cheers veterans.

He went on to star in Frasier, which ran for 11 seasons and garnered 37 Emmys.

The actor has won four Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for the role and ties the record for longest-running television character.

"Frasier is one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern television history and truly defines premium storytelling," David Stapf, President of CBS Studios, said in a statement. "There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane and a brilliant creative plan from Joe, Chris and Kelsey."

In 2019, before Paramount+ had snagged the project, Grammer revealed details about the reboot — which he'd been trying to get off the ground for a few years — including what the show will focus on, during an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger.

"We've got it hatched. We've hatched the plan, what we think is the right way to go," Grammer told host Graham Bensinger. "We're sort of on standby a little bit. Working out a couple of possible network deals that we're circling. Frasier is sort of in a second position to that at this point. So there's still stuff going on. But a revisit to Frasier, Frasier's world is I think definitely going to come."

While Grammer didn't reveal too much about the reboot, he did say that the series will be based in a new city and will touch on Frasier's ongoing desire to find love.