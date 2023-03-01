'Frasier' Revival Welcomes Back Fan-Favorite Lilith as Paramount+ Confirms Bebe Neuwirth Will Guest Star

Kelsey Grammer and Bebe Neuwirth played sparring psychiatrists on Cheers from 1986 to 1993

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 1, 2023 12:52 PM
FRASIER -- "The Show Where Lilith Comes Back" Episode 16 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, Bebe Neuwirth as Dr. Lilith Sternin
Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty

Cheers to the reunion of one of TV's most hilariously contemptuous couples!

Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday that Kelsey Grammer and Bebe Neuwirth will reteam for its upcoming Frasier revival.

The pair were first seen on screen together as sparring psychiatrists on NBC's Cheers starting in 1986, when Neuwirth joined as Lilith Sternin. Amid an endless back-and-forth of barbed comments, Lilith eventually married Grammer's Frasier Crane, and they welcomed son Frederick late in the show.

When Cheers ended in May 1993, the Cranes had divorced and Grammer's character moved from Boston to Seattle as part of the setup for Grammer's spin-off Frasier.

Neuwirth, 64, ultimately made a dozen appearances on Frasier during its 11-season from 1993 to 2004. And now the revival sees Frasier returning to Boston and reuniting with Lilith at their now-grown son's birthday party.

According to a release from Paramount+: "Lilith, in classic form, is far from pleased about having to share Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) now that Frasier is back living in Boston. What begins as a fun party with friends and family inevitably becomes a Lilith-and-Frasier showdown for the ages!"

Bebe Neuwirth attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

It won't be the first time Neuwirthhas worked on a project with some of her old Frasier pals.

She and David Hyde Pierce — who took home four Emmys for portraying Frasier's high-strung brother Niles Crane on Frasier — both played essential supporting roles in HBO Max's Julia, which was inspired by the life of iconic chef Julia Child.

FRASIER -- "Room Service" -- Episode 15 -- Pictured: (l-r) David Hyde Pierce as Dr. Niles Crane, Bebe Neuwirth as Dr. Lilith Sternin, Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane
Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

Grammer, 68, previously told PEOPLE that this new take on Frasier — which will be produced by CBS Studios alongside Grammnet NH Productions — has been in the works for "six or seven years."

As for his character's return Boston, the actor said: "[Frasier is] our brave little soldier that continues on in life, finding new challenges and a new love and new people and a new city and stuff like that."

The Frasier revival is expected to premiere later this year on Paramount+.

